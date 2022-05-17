ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

5-17-22 six year old injured in car vs bike crash in fdl

Cover picture for the articleA small child received non life-threatening injuries in a car vs bicycle crash in Fond du Lac. The six year old was struck by a car on Forest Avenue shortly...

radioplusinfo.com

5-23-22 serious injury motorcycle crash in fdl county

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on Highway GGG near Forest Lake Road. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator, a 54 year old Cedar Grove man, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and traveled across the road striking a fence and several trees. He was not wearing a helmet. He was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-41 Saturday. Officers responded to I-41 northbound at Lynndale Drive around 6 p.m., according to Lieutenant James Shepherd. Shepherd said a witness reported the hit-and-run suspect ran from their car once it...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-21-22 investigation into death of van dyne man continues

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility a Van Dyne man suffered a medical condition prior to being run over by a vehicle earlier this month. Sixty one year old Vickie Farrow has made her initial Fond du Lac County Circuit Court appearance on charges of OWI Causing Injury and Operating While Revoked Causing Great Bodily Harm. Bail was set at $20,000 cash. The incident happened May 12 on Korth Road in the town of Eldorado. First responders found a man laying on the road with serious injuries and attempted life-saving efforts. The 58 year old Van Dyne man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the man and Farrow had been picking wild asparagus along the side of the road and at some point Farrow ran over the victim with the car. She told investigators she did not see him. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says investigators are still waiting for toxicology tests before determining if the victim died as a result of being run over. “He may have collapsed due to a medical issue, so it’s under investigation and hasn’t beeen deemed a traffic fatality yet,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
VAN DYNE, WI
WISN

Woman dead 2 weeks found in home, husband to face homicide charge

GREENFIELD, Wis. — WISN 12 has uncovered new details in the murder of a Greenfield woman. The medical examiner identified the victim Friday afternoon as Jamie Ward. The 50-year-old's body was discovered Wednesday at a home at 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle. "There were police cars all...
GREENFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Monroe man killed in head-on crash

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Monroe man killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon between two full-size pickups in the Town of Plymouth. According to the medical examiner’s office, Hans Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene, along W....
MONROE, WI
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Car vs Dump Truck Accident in Wood County

On May 16th, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff's Department responded to a car vs. dump truck crash on County Highway N near Bethel Road in the Township of Richfield. A vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Phillip Prust of Marshfield, was traveling westbound on County Highway N and collided...
WSAW

2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are recovering following a crash that involved a car and a dump truck. The crash was reported before 6 p.m. on County Highway N near Bethel Road, in the town of Richfield. Deputies said the car, driven by Phillip Prust, 32, was heading west...
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point police announce increased traffic enforcement with style

Police Chief Bob Kussow said the SPPD has stepped up its traffic enforcement recently—and motorists should expect that to continue. Kussow, who became the city’s new police chief on May 3, said for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were more “reactive” when it came to traffic enforcement to avoid unnecessary contact or unwittingly help spread the virus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI

