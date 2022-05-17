5-17-22 six year old injured in car vs bike crash in fdl

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility a Van Dyne man suffered a medical condition prior to being run over by a vehicle earlier this month. Sixty one year old Vickie Farrow has made her initial Fond du Lac County Circuit Court appearance on charges of OWI Causing Injury and Operating While Revoked Causing Great Bodily Harm. Bail was set at $20,000 cash. The incident happened May 12 on Korth Road in the town of Eldorado. First responders found a man laying on the road with serious injuries and attempted life-saving efforts. The 58 year old Van Dyne man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the man and Farrow had been picking wild asparagus along the side of the road and at some point Farrow ran over the victim with the car. She told investigators she did not see him. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says investigators are still waiting for toxicology tests before determining if the victim died as a result of being run over. “He may have collapsed due to a medical issue, so it’s under investigation and hasn’t beeen deemed a traffic fatality yet,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.

