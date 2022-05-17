ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Should pet-shop rules aimed at curtailing puppy mills be enacted in Pierce County?

By Shea Johnson
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTAem_0fgn9OUF00

The Pierce County Council is considering whether to tighten regulations for the sale of dogs at pet stores in a move that would ultimately affect only one shop.

The proposed county ordinance would forbid retail stores from selling puppies younger than 10 weeks old. Shops also would be required to obtain dogs directly from a breeder that is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compliant with state regulations.

Additionally, the bill calls for pet stores to display information about where the dogs came from and disclose their price, including financing information. The council was expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday, but lawmakers delayed hearing the ordinance until May 31 in order to review recent amendments.

In public meetings and comments, supporters have viewed the potential move as a step toward stopping so-called puppy mills, where breeders raise a high volume of dogs, often in deplorable conditions, with the intention of making profit.

County Councilwoman Jani Hitchen said Monday the proposed law was simply meant to pull back the curtain on pet-shop operations. It was spurred by organizations that reached out to her, she said, with concerns about Puyallup-based Puppyland, the county’s lone store that sells puppies.

“It’s about transparency for those who want to do business with them,” she said, adding that the new rules were not intended to attack the shop.

A representative for Puppyland was not immediately available for comment.

The ordinance, which could still change, comes as the county deals with a rise in the number of dogs abandoned at The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, a nonprofit that contracts with the county to provide shelter services.

The number jumped from 188 in February 2021 to 272 this past February, according to the proposed ordinance, with nearly 80 percent of the dogs being strays. As the shelter population increases, so too does the cost: Veterinary expenses have skyrocketed 94.8 percent since 2018, according to the county.

County officials cited studies that showed animal behavioral issues stemmed from pet stores and were attributable to dogs being surrendered to shelters . The proposed ordinance is expected to reduce the number of dogs that get relinquished and save the county an estimated $339,000 yearly, a county staff report showed.

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee removes some vaccine requirements

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee updated Proclamation 21-14.5 on May 20, removing the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers. The proclamation covers vaccination requirements for workers, volunteers and contractors around public sector agencies, education and health care delivery. The update does not include those involved in health...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Pierce County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
KING 5

'Troubling': Inslee cancels parole order granted to Timothy Pauley

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee struck down Friday an order that granted parole to Timothy Pauley, a 1981 convicted murderer who is currently serving a life sentence. Inslee canceled an order from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), which makes decisions on whether inmates have been “rehabilitated...
OLYMPIA, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Trial is over, the judge to rule on That One Place case

PORT ORCHARD – A judge will soon rule whether the owner of That One Place will have to fork over $132,000 for COVID 19-related fines the restaurant racked up for reportedly serving customers indoors when the practice was barred by a mandate issued by Gov. Jay Inslee. The state...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Pet Shops#The Pierce County Council#Comm
Chronicle

Thurston County Confirms Bird Flu in a Backyard Flock

Since its arrival in Washington state two weeks ago, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, has now hit nine backyard flocks in seven counties, with Thurston County confirming the most recent case as of Wednesday morning. The Washington state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) tested the flock...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Islands Sounder

New income requirements for food assistance in wake of inflation

With the cost of groceries at an all-time high, the federal government has raised the maximum income levels to qualify for assistance. The Orcas Island Food Bank is ready to meet the demand of more islanders walking through its doors. “After gathering data in 2020 on wages, cost of living,...
EASTSOUND, WA
thurstontalk.com

Sensory Tool House in Lacey Supports the Neurodiverse Community

Everyone has their own tolerances for sensory stimulants like light, movement, texture, pressure, sounds, foods and odors. But sometimes neurodiverse individual’s significant responses to stimuli may be challenging for them or others to manage. That’s why Sensory Tool House, LLC in Lacey offers much-needed help with adaptive items and programs.
LACEY, WA
publicola.com

Prosecutor Candidate Says He Won’t Participate In Right-Wing Event; City Employees Demand Action on Hate Crimes; “We Don’t Sweep,” Seattle Mayor Says as Sweeps Continue

As Parks Department workers and police wrapped up the removal of an encampment in Ballard a mile away, Mayor Bruce Harrell stood in a parking lot near another former encampment site in Lower Woodland Park, declaring, “Under this administration, we don’t sweep. We don’t chase people out. We treat and we house.”
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
898
Followers
243
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy