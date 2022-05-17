ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Can Sacramento Kings get lucky in NBA draft lottery? Odds, TV schedule, pick projections

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNtBX_0fgn9KxL00

The odds won’t be in their favor, but the Kings hope luck will be on their side in the NBA draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago.

The lottery will be televised by ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. The 30-minute special will precede Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Kings went 30-52 to finish with the seventh-worst record in the NBA this season. Based on their record, they will have a 32% chance of landing a top-four pick. They will have a 7.5% chance of being awarded the No. 1 pick, a 7.8% chance at the No. 2 pick, an 8.1% chance at the No. 3 pick and an 8.5% chance at the No. 4 pick.

Sacramento cannot receive the No. 5 or No. 6 picks under the current lottery format. The Kings have a 19.7% chance of holding their pre-lottery position at No. 7. They have a 34.1% chance of slipping to No. 8, a 12.9% chance of dropping to No. 9, a 1.3% chance of falling to No. 10 and a 0.03% chance of sliding to No. 11.

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons — the three worst teams in the NBA this season — will each have a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 pick. The Rockets can fall no lower than fifth, the Magic sixth and the Pistons seventh.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith and Duke power forward Paolo Banchero are widely projected as the top three picks in mock drafts. Other top prospects include Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey, Kentucky shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, Iowa power forward Keegan Murray, Duke small forward A.J. Griffin and Arizona shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin.

The Kings will be represented at the lottery by Domantas Sabonis , who came to Sacramento in the February trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. Past Kings representatives included Monte McNair, De’Aaron Fox, Willie Cauley-Stein, Vlade Divac and Anjali Ranadive.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will pluck ping-pong balls out of the lottery machine as the picks are revealed. In 2018, when Fox went to Chicago to represent Sacramento, the Kings vaulted five spots to secure the No. 2 pick, which they used to select Marvin Bagley III out of Duke.

The Kings have already brought 18 prospects to Sacramento for pre-draft workouts . They are currently attending the NBA draft combine, which is also being held in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Kentucky State
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
State
Arizona State
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlade Divac
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Buddy Hield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Nba Draft Combine#Espn#The Boston Celtics#The Houston Rockets#Gonzaga#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

6K+
Followers
588
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy