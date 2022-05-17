ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

It’s time to register to vote in California + key deadlines for the 2022 primary election

By Noor Adatia
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueESi_0fgn9FXi00

California’s primary elections are on June 7.

This year’s ballot includes high-level candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, state senator, attorney general, along with local officials.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind to register and vote in the 2022 California primary.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

If you aren’t registered to vote yet, it’s best to do so soon. In California, voter applications are due 15 days before an election, which is Monday, May 23.

You can either register to vote online or pick up a paper registration form at the county elections office, local library, DMV offices or the post office. For Sacramento County residents, you can verify online if you are registered to vote.

If you miss the 15 day mark, you can register for a provisional ballot at the polls. Your vote will be counted once your eligibility is confirmed.

When can I start voting?

On May 28, counties part of the Voter’s Choice Act will open their centers — which includes Sacramento County .

California counties list which vote centers locations will be open for early voting on their election websites.

When are mail-in ballots due?

Mail ballots started to go out on May 9. You can return your ballot anytime before Election Day. It must be postmarked by the time polls close and received no later June 14. You can also drop it at an election office or in a drop box by the end of Election Day.

You can see if your vote-by-mail ballot was received and counted by going on the state’s tracker, Where’s My Ballot .

When are polls open for in-person voting?

All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the election.



What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 19

