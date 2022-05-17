ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spot domestic abuse before it turns deadly | Join a live Q&A with Sacramento advocates

By The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

One form of domestic violence has proven to be the best indicator that not only are victims at high risk of being killed but also strangers, children and police officers.

Join The Sacramento Bee on May 24 at 6 p.m. for a live Q&A with three Sacramento-area experts as they discuss what you should know.

RSVP here and ask a question of our panelists.

The guests:

The discussion will be moderated by Sacramento Bee reporter Cathie Anderson.

This event is part of an ongoing public-service journalism project on domestic violence and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. It is funded by Blue Shield of California Foundation; outside funders do not have editorial oversight.

What: Live Q&A: ‘The Last Warning Shot: Why domestic violence experts call one form of abuse a dress rehearsal for homicide’

When: May 24, 6 p.m.

Where: This free event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage , and on Facebook and YouTube .

You can follow The Equity Lab on Instagram here , or sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Panelists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b830Z_0fgn8cc600
Joyce Bilyeu

Joyce Bilyeu is the Director of Client Services for the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvqQ8_0fgn8cc600
Dawn Bladet

Dawn Bladet is the assistant chief deputy district attorney with the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes and Family Violence Bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjTBB_0fgn8cc600
Matt Huckabay is executive director of The Center for Violence-Free Relationships in Placerville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMtCH_0fgn8cc600
Cathie Anderson

Cathie Anderson covers health care for The Sacramento Bee.

