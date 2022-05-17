Spot domestic abuse before it turns deadly | Join a live Q&A with Sacramento advocates

One form of domestic violence has proven to be the best indicator that not only are victims at high risk of being killed but also strangers, children and police officers.

Join The Sacramento Bee on May 24 at 6 p.m. for a live Q&A with three Sacramento-area experts as they discuss what you should know.

RSVP here and ask a question of our panelists.

The guests:

Joyce Bilyeu, Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center

Dawn Bladet, assistant chief deputy district attorney with the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes and Family Violence Bureau

Matt Huckabay, executive director of The Center for Violence-Free Relationships in Placerville

The discussion will be moderated by Sacramento Bee reporter Cathie Anderson.

This event is part of an ongoing public-service journalism project on domestic violence and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. It is funded by Blue Shield of California Foundation; outside funders do not have editorial oversight.

—

What: Live Q&A: ‘The Last Warning Shot: Why domestic violence experts call one form of abuse a dress rehearsal for homicide’

When: May 24, 6 p.m.

Where: This free event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage , and on Facebook and YouTube .

Panelists

—

Joyce Bilyeu is the Director of Client Services for the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center.

Dawn Bladet is the assistant chief deputy district attorney with the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes and Family Violence Bureau.

Matt Huckabay is executive director of The Center for Violence-Free Relationships in Placerville.

Cathie Anderson

Cathie Anderson covers health care for The Sacramento Bee.