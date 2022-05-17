Key deadlines for Sacramento County 2022 primary elections and more you should know

Local elections in Sacramento County are nearing — and it isn’t too late for residents to register for the primary on June 7.

The 2022 elections are considered to be one of the biggest in nearly a decade, with several high level candidates and big-ticket issues on this year’s ballot.

Here are some key dates for this year’s local elections to make sure your vote counts.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

If you aren’t registered to vote yet, it’s best to do so soon. In California, voter applications are due 15 days before an election, which is Monday, May 23. You can verify you are registered to vote in Sacramento County online .

You can either register to vote online or pick up a paper registration form at the county elections office, local library, DMV offices or the post office.

If you miss the 15-day mark, you can register for a provisional ballot in Sacramento County at the polls. It will be counted once your eligibility is confirmed.

Starting May 9, ballots were sent to all Californians, due to a new law that took effect in January , and ballot drop boxes opened.

When can I start voting?

May 28 marks the day some voting centers will be open. Sacramento County lists vote centers locations that will be open for voters to cast their ballots 10 days before the primary.

These voting centers will be open through June 7.

If you want to vote earlier, early voting officially begins 29 days before the primaries at the Elections Office on 7000 65th Street, Suite A . The government office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When do all vote centers open?

All vote centers will be open in Sacramento County on Saturday, June 4.

For a complete list of vote centers, check the county’s list and schedules for each center here .

When are mail-in ballots due?

Alternatively, voters can mail in their ballots sent to them by the county. It should be postmarked by June 7 and received by officials no later than seven days after polls close.

You can also turn in your ballot in person at a polling location or drop box, again, no later than June 7. Polls close at 8 p.m.

You can see if your vote-by-mail ballot was received and counted by going on the state’s tracker, Where’s My Ballot .

When are polls open on Election Day?

All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the election. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m. you can cast your ballot.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…