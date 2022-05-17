ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Everything Rangers fans must know about Hurricanes

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

5 Things to know about the Hurricanes

1. The Hurricanes set franchise records in points (116) and wins (54) en route to the Metropolitan Division crown this season. Those marks surpassed the 2005-06 team, which racked up 112 points and 52 victories. That group won the Stanley Cup. The only team in the Eastern Conference with more points this year was the Panthers, who had 122.

2 . Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce grew up in Tarrytown, N.Y., the next town over from the Rangers’ practice facility in Greenburgh. Pesce, 27, attended Irvington High School and played on the joint Irvington-Sleepy Hollow hockey team and with the New Jersey Hitmen of the Eastern Junior Hockey League. He had 28 points (seven goals and 21 assists) and a plus-five rating this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJMAT_0fgn8TcR00
The Hurricanes celebrate during their series with the Bruins.
AP

3. As a player, Rod Brind’Amour led the Hurricanes to their lone Stanley Cup crown, captaining the 2005-06 team, and now he is hoping to win another crown as the team’s coach. Brind’Amour retired following the 2009-10 season and became an assistant coach with Carolina in 2011. He was named the head coach in 2018 and has led the Hurricanes to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons.

4 . In 1997, the Hartford Whalers became the Carolina Hurricanes, moving south from New England. The Whalers joined the NHL as part of the NHL–WHA merger of 1979 and had just three winning seasons. They won only one playoff series and were mockingly known as “The Forever .500s.”

5. After wins, Hurricane players congregate at center ice for an Icelandic “SKOL” Viking clap that is called a “Storm Surge.” The team used to follow that with different celebrations, but have since simplified it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Greenburgh, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Pesce
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy