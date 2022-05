The Board of Commissioners approved a multi-year compensation study at the May 19 regular meeting, resulting in increased compensation for 649 Buncombe County employees and a new living wage minimum of $17 per hour for regular employees. Significant impact will be seen in the historically lowest graded positions – 76% of employees assigned to positions in the four lowest salary grades are recommended to receive pay changes based on their qualifications above the minimum job requirements. With the approval, the new pay plan will go into effect May 21.

