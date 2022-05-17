ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. XM4: Which headphones should you buy?

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sony, the new WH-1000XM5 headphones aren’t a replacement for the WH-1000XM4, they are an upgrade. Since both models will exist right next to each other on physical and virtual store shelves, which model should you buy?. With the WH-1000XM5, Sony has promised a number of upgrades,...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Today’s best Walmart deals

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197. ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Vacuuming can be a pain. But, to maintain a dust-free home, you need to vacuum often. That’s why picking up a great robot vacuum can make your life easier. You don’t need to break the bank to pick up an intelligent, intuitive robot vacuum like this IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s equipped with the same features as the best robot vacuums, helping keep your floors spotless around the clock. The SmartClean automatically travels through the various spaces in your house, with the ability to navigate through obstacles and clean any surface. You can also let it operate at set times, so it’s not in your way.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Tribit MoveBuds H1 review: Made to make you sweat

“The Tribit MoveBuds H1 will stay put and play the hits for days while you keep on moving.”. Sometimes wireless earbuds have a very obvious focus, and when they do, they need to stand out for that reason — on top of all the other things that make good earbuds good. Tribit is yet another player trying to score points with anyone looking for earbuds that can withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds sport aptX Adaptive and last 8 hours per charge

Yamaha’s latest wireless earbuds may not have active noise cancellation (ANC), but with a claimed 8.5 hours on a single charge and 24-bit sound thanks to aptX Adaptive support, the $150 TW-E5B might well be worth the price. The buds come in four color options including black, white, brown, and blue, and they can be ordered starting May 20, 2022 at Yamaha.com or Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Fitness+ makes Apple TV an even better buy

Apple TV isn’t the least expensive streaming platform. But it is the best. And that’s before you take a single swig of the Cupertino Kool-Aid. The hardware remains as powerful as anything else out there. And what’s more is that the hardware enables years and years of software support.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Best Headphones#Aircraft#Digital Trends
Digital Trends

Withings ScanWatch Horizon stuns with elegant simplicity

I’ve been wearing smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 7 for years, so it wasn’t until I tried the new Withings ScanWatch Horizon that I finally realized how great an experience it is to use an analog watch. It’s not that the $499 Horizon isn’t a smartwatch; it...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best legends in Apex Legends Mobile

Taking elements from hero shooters, Apex Legends introduced a cast of unique characters that filled different roles, with their own set of skills to make your knowledge of the roster and team compositions just as much a factor as your ability to pop heads. Apex Legends Mobile starts off with a smaller starting roster of Legends than the main title, but it’s just as complex a battle royale.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to watch AMD’s Computex 2022 keynote

AMD is kicking off Computex 2022 with its annual keynote, which is almost sure to hold announcements for the company’s upcoming CPUs and GPUs. As usual, the company will be hosting a digital event, so we rounded up how to watch AMD’s Computex 2022 keynote and what you can expect out of it.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Kao the Kangaroo shows how no game is ever truly dead

Legends never die … even when those legends are obscure Polish 3D platformers. In the 3D platformer boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, many new franchises emerged as developers looked to catch part of the hysteria started by games like Super Mario 64 and Crash Bandicoot. One such series was Kao the Kangaroo from Tate Interactive, an independent Polish game developer.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Trends

SK Hynix might dethrone Western Digital with this SSD

SK Hynix has just announced the release of a brand-new PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD that should prove to be one of the best SSDs in terms of input/output operations per second (IOPS). Set to potentially become one of the fastest such drives on the market, the SSD is already available on Amazon. However, as is the case with many other SSDs, not every variant of the SK Hynix Platinum 41 will offer such top speeds.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

MediaTek gives mmWave 5G a boost with Dimensity 1050 chip

A phone you use on a mmWave 5G network in the future may be powered by a MediaTek chip. After confirming it was preparing to launch its first mmWave-capable system-on-a-chip earlier this year, the Dimensity 1050 is now here and it’s coming to smartphones before the end of September. It joins Qualcomm-powered phones on some, or all, of the carriers providing mmWave connections in the U.S.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google is making Android better for the visually impaired

Google is bringing enhanced support for braille in Android with the next major update coming this fall. The company announced this on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. The move comes after a similar announcement by Apple earlier in the week. In Android 12 and lower, people with visual impairments who needed...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Apple’s AR/VR headset gets one step closer to a reality

Apple’s rumored first step into AR and VR has been hush-hush, but a new report indicates that the mixed-reality headset may be getting closer to its grand unveiling. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple’s board got a sneak peek at the company’s upcoming mixed-reality headset at a quarterly meeting. This meeting was attended by “eight independent directors” and CEO Tim Cook.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Gigabyte’s cableless Project Stealth PC is finally here

First revealed late last year, Gigabyte’s Project Stealth promised to solve the problem of cables once and for all. Now, the project is launching. Gigabyte has partnered with custom PC building company Maingear to sell a custom motherboard, GPU, and case bundle focused on making PC building easier and better looking.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Defender Guard Pro 2K Wi-Fi review: Impressive image quality meets intuitive app

Defender Guard Pro 2K Wi-Fi “Combining impressive resolution with an intuitive and robust app, the Defender Guard Pro 2K is a feature-laden smart security camera for a great price.”. Pros. Fantastic image quality. Great price. Responsive motion capture. Smooth and sleek companion app. Local and cloud storage (includes micro...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google backs down, keeping cheaper way to date online intact

Match Group, the maker of popular dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge, scored a victory in its tussle against Google over the Play Store’s taxation policy. The immediate impact for users is that they will continue to have the option of making in-app purchases from an external source and won’t be limited to the Play Store’s own billing system.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

The last Nvidia GPUs have been cracked by crypto miners

It was recently confirmed that Nvidia’s crypto mining limiter for the majority of its RTX 30 cards has been fully unlocked. Now, the last two remaining boards that were stuck at 50% mining performance have now been cracked as well. NiceHash, which introduced the 100% crypto mining tool for...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor review: Deep blacks, more power

Dell’s new UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U3223QE (whew!) looks a lot like the Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor P3222QE that we reviewed last year. We loved that monitor so much that we gave it an Editor’s Choice award for its excellent connectivity, great IPS picture, and more. It’s even on our list of the best monitors.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo Memorial Day sale: Up to $2,650 OFF laptops and more today

This year’s Memorial Day sales are just around the corner for most retailers, but Lenovo is already offering discounts on a wide range of laptops ahead of the holiday. Whether you need a budget model or a top-of-the-line device, there’s a Lenovo laptop for you, hopefully with a price cut.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG’s latest 4K UST projector only needs 2.2 inches of wall clearance

LG’s new flagship ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K laser projector, the CineBeam HU915QE, sets some impressive new benchmarks, with 3,700 lumens of claimed brightness, and the ability to be placed as close as 2.2 inches away from a wall. At that distance, it can create a 90-inch image, but if you move it just a little farther away, to a distance of 7.2 inches, that image size can increase to a massive 120 inches. We’re still waiting to hear how much LG wants for the HU915QE, but the company says it will be available to order before the end of June 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Camera shootout: Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is turning heads with its brave new design, top-tier specifications, and upgraded camera hardware. Samsung, on the other hand, has armed the Galaxy S22 with a bigger primary camera without paying much attention to its outer garb. The OnePlus offering wants to make a splash as the company’s best phone on the market, while the Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s entry-level flagship, with far modest camera hardware compared to its Ultra sibling. But they are both similarly priced. Wondering how the two would fare in a camera shootout? Read on to find out.
CELL PHONES

