Trucker convoy planning return to DC protest staging area

The People’s Convoy announced that the trucker protest group will return on Tuesday to Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, which was used as a staging area for demonstrations earlier this year in Washington, D.C.

During a Sunday rally in Ohio, which was livestreamed on the YouTube page “1st Responders Media,” the group announced that it would return to Hagerstown to protest. The People’s Convoy confirmed on its Facebook page and website that trucks would arrive at the speedway on Tuesday evening.

“May 17th. WE ARRIVE AT HAGERSTOWN SPEEDWAY!!!” the Facebook post reads. “We greatly appreciate them having The People’s Convoy back!!”

According to WUSA9, the director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said authorities are “aware of reports that this demonstration activity may return to our city.”

“While we do not discuss operational tactics, MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] will take appropriate enforcement action against those who engage in unlawful behavior in the District of Columbia,” Chris Rodriguez added in a statement.

A representative of the speedway told Washingtonian that it expects about “15 to 20” trucks for a “week or two.”

The group left the Washington area in late March after protesting COVID-19 restrictions by looping around highways.

“We’re not done here,” co-organizer Mike Landis told truckers at the time, The Washington Post reported.

Several politicians met with the convoy, including Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Cruz was seen riding shotgun with truckers while at the speedway.