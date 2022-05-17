Tourism grant awards announced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 9,000 new jobs are heading to Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly was in Johnson County Tuesday to announce two new companies moving to the region. “Private sector leaders across the U.S. are realizing what we have known for quite some time – Kansas is open for business,” Gov. Kelly said. “Thanks to Kansas’ central location, excellent infrastructure, and strong workforce, more and more job opportunities are coming to the state, including to Johnson County.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO