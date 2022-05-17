Tourism grant awards announced

Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed bipartisan House Bill 2510, which makes key investments in education, economic development, mental health, senior services, and our veterans. HB 2510 also makes historic levels of funding to state universities, enabling them to freeze tuition and knock down barriers to higher education. HB 2510 ensures funding for mental health initiatives like 9-8-8, the state’s new suicide prevention hotline; increases funding to grow and enhance the care provided by community mental health centers; and expands mental health services in regions like South-Central Kansas.
