Kansas State

Tourism grant awards announced

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 2 days ago

Governor Laura Kelly announced the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Friday,...

www.1025theriver.com

Related
WIBW

Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 9,000 new jobs are heading to Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly was in Johnson County Tuesday to announce two new companies moving to the region. “Private sector leaders across the U.S. are realizing what we have known for quite some time – Kansas is open for business,” Gov. Kelly said. “Thanks to Kansas’ central location, excellent infrastructure, and strong workforce, more and more job opportunities are coming to the state, including to Johnson County.”
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Mayor of Goddard steps down

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of Goddard, Hunter Larkin, stepped down from his position at the city council meeting on Monday, May 16. I would like to make an announcement in regards to this last weekend’s news article. I believe it’s important for me to recognize that even though, you know it’s hard to […]
GODDARD, KS
JC Post

New Kansas food web site will launch

Wichita, KS – May 18, 2022 Households seeking food assistance have a much easier way to find help thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation. A new website - www.kansasfoodsource.org - is designed to help people in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. The website also features a link for help applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or food stamps, along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas invests $25 million in airport renovations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall today announced 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports. Among those receiving grants are the following local airports:. Chanute Martin Johnson Airport: $144,000. Fort Scott Municipal Airport: $2,070,000. Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport: $570,000. “Local airports help bring economic...
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Person
Laura Kelly
abilenecityhall.com

Abilene Country Club Evaluation

On Monday, May 16, 2022, a community forum regarding the golf course was held during the City Commission meeting. Provided here is the Abilene Country Club Report that was presented at this meeting. If there are any questions regarding the golf course, please contact City Hall.
ABILENE, KS
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

18 new COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 76 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Kansas. So far in May, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that 18 people have died. However, the seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at one. The KDHE has also linked some previous deaths to COVID-19. Since Friday, […]
KANSAS STATE
#Commerce#The Colby Events Center
KWCH.com

Senators Moran, Marshall announce $25M in grants for Kansas airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senators from Kansas Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced Monday 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports totaling $25,543,660. These grants will be used to make repairs and upgrades to the airports. Wichita’s Dwight. D. Eisenhower Airport will receive more than $15 million...
WICHITA, KS
Nebraska Examiner

Why an ambitious effort to overhaul Kansas water management fell short

The dire state of water in western Kansas is not in dispute. The aquifer Kansans out west rely on to irrigate crops and provide drinking water dropped by a foot in 2021.  “If you look at charts as to where it was … when they started irrigating and now, it’s alarming,” said the Kansas House […] The post Why an ambitious effort to overhaul Kansas water management fell short appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KANSAS STATE
1025theriver.com

Governor signs bill helping vulnerable Kansans

Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed bipartisan House Bill 2510, which makes key investments in education, economic development, mental health, senior services, and our veterans. HB 2510 also makes historic levels of funding to state universities, enabling them to freeze tuition and knock down barriers to higher education. HB 2510 ensures funding for mental health initiatives like 9-8-8, the state’s new suicide prevention hotline; increases funding to grow and enhance the care provided by community mental health centers; and expands mental health services in regions like South-Central Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Tourism
Politics
WIBW

Washburn Law grad sworn in to KS Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Law graduate is now a state appellate judge. Angela Coble was sworn in Tuesday to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Coble to the position in January, citing a strong reputation in her legal and local communities. Coble graduated from Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
kfdi.com

Local and state health officials report increases in COVID-19 cases

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County health officials are reporting an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. KDHE reported Wednesday that there were 1,910 new cases and 82 new deaths since Friday, March 13th. The state is reporting a total of 782,202 cases for the pandemic, with 8,802 deaths.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Seasonal jobs available and aplenty for Wichita area youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Graduation season is upon us, which means summer is just ahead. If you are in the market for a summer job or want something seasonal, there are plenty of opportunities open. "If you come in, we can definitely help you," Chelsea Daniel, the Youth Work Experience...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County solid waste fee to increase next year

Sedgwick County Commissioners have voted to approve an increase in the annual solid waste fee for next year. This is the fee that is charged with property tax bills to homeowners and businesses, and it provides funding for a variety of solid waste programs. The average increase will be 36...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

