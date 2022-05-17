ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Ark City resuming flushing program

By News Room
 2 days ago

The City of Arkansas City is resuming its annual fire hydrant flushing program, with work proceeding all across southwest...

Hutch Post

City to spend over $1.7 million on Mine Road project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved on Tuesday a project to fix problems with the Mine Road culvert. "The Grandview industrial ditch, or the GVI, collects and conveys stormwater from the city to the Arkansas River," said Assistant City Engineer Jessica Lowe. "Where the GVI crosses under Mine Road, several culverts have collapsed, requiring the closure of Mine Road. This is the back entrance for the Hutchinson Salt Company and it's the main entrance to the salt mine for semis that deliver a large portion of the Midwest's road de-icing and agricultural salt. The crossing is a critical piece of infrastructure and it needs to be fixed. Existing culverts are corrugated metal pipes and they haven't withstood the harsh environment near the salt mine well."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Additional police presence expected on Kansas roads due to STEP campaign

KANSAS (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign. Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Vandals damage 2 Hutchinson park restrooms

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson is closing the restrooms at two parks because of vandalism. The vandal or vandals hit Orchard Park, 2911 E. 43rd Avenue, and Herman Bunte Park, 18 Lazy Lane. The two parks are about four miles from each other on the city’s north side. The City of Hutchinson […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

WASAB considers vote to ban Petland animal sales in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not the first-time people have accused Petland of selling sick animals, and now, the Wichita Animal Services Advisory Board is considering a vote to ban retailers in the city from selling dogs and cats. But Petland says it works only with legitimate breeders and is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Haven residents rally to keep ‘In God We Trust’ on police cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haven City Council voted to remove all ‘In God We Trust’ decals from the back of police cars on May 2. The city attorney says the decision came out of an attempt to separate church and state, but several have voiced their opinions against the change since the decision was made.
HAVEN, KS
KSN News

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday, May 18, so it can be patched. […]
NEWTON, KS
kggfradio.com

Investigation Ongoing at Ellis St Near FKHS

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are on the scene on Ellis Street between 7th and 8th Streets, which is near Field Kindley High School. The Coffeyville Police Department did not have a comment at this time, but more information should be made available in the morning.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KSN News

Mayor of Goddard steps down

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of Goddard, Hunter Larkin, stepped down from his position at the city council meeting on Monday, May 16. I would like to make an announcement in regards to this last weekend’s news article. I believe it’s important for me to recognize that even though, you know it’s hard to […]
GODDARD, KS
wichitabyeb.com

May Restaurant Update: What’s coming and who has closed

I’m a little behind on this update, but I thought I’d take this time to get a brief update on what is still in the works for the future and what has quietly closed down that I have not reported on yet. COMING SOON. Angry Elephant – 111...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One seriously injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the crash happened on Kansas Highway 254 at milepost 16, just before 2:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the BCSO indicates a KDOT tractor, with a rear […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers see big increase in drivers going over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tickets for drivers speeding in excess of 100 mph have nearly doubled in the last two years, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Trooper Chad Crittenden said the patrol issued more than 3,300 tickets last year, up from around 1,700 in 2019. He said they've seen that number increase during the pandemic because so many more people are focused on themselves.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Lyon County Attorney’s Office files formal charges against multiple pursuit suspects

Formal charges and preliminary hearings have been set for multiple individuals allegedly involved in a series of vehicle pursuits in and around Emporia. According to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman, 51-year-old Troy Eastman has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction following a pursuit that allegedly occurred on around 9:10 pm Monday, May 9. Eastman reportedly fled from a planned traffic stop in the 200 block of Road 147 and was later apprehended in the 1500 block of Road 140 following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.
LYON COUNTY, KS
1025theriver.com

Tourism grant awards announced

Governor Laura Kelly announced the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Friday, May 13, at an event at the Colby Events Center. They include the Baxter Springs Historical Society, Exploration Place in Sedgwick County, and Thrive Allen County. Applications were reviewed by a committee of three Kansas travel industry representatives appointed by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, David Toland. The committee made its selections based on the projects’ economic impact to the state, availability of leveraged funding, ability to finish the project within 18 months, and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60 percent.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Shooting Victim Found Dead at Coffeyville Residence

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed inside a Coffeyville home. Yesterday morning, at around 10:25am, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department contacted CPD after receiving a tip indicating...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Defend Roe rally held at Wichita park Sunday

Organizers hosted a Defend Roe rally in Wichita at A. Price Woodard park Sunday. The group, and three speakers, spoke out against the leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and proposed Kansas abortion amendment scheduled for an Aug. 2 vote. Host Abigail Bailey said she was expecting counter protesters, but none showed up.
WICHITA, KS

