Kansas State

Governor signs bill helping vulnerable Kansans

By News Room
 2 days ago

Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed bipartisan House Bill 2510, which makes key investments in education, economic...

Governor approves education funding bill

Governor Laura Kelly announced she has signed House Bill 2567, which fully funds K-12 education for the fourth consecutive year and guarantees funding through the 2024 fiscal year. Signing HB 2567 makes Governor Kelly the first governor in more than 20 years to fulfill Kansas students’ constitutional right to school funding. In addition to fully funding education in Kansas, HB 2567 enacts the Governor’s Budget Recommendations for the Department of Education and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. These funds represent historic investments in early childhood and K-12 education.
Tourism grant awards announced

Governor Laura Kelly announced the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Friday, May 13, at an event at the Colby Events Center. They include the Baxter Springs Historical Society, Exploration Place in Sedgwick County, and Thrive Allen County. Applications were reviewed by a committee of three Kansas travel industry representatives appointed by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, David Toland. The committee made its selections based on the projects’ economic impact to the state, availability of leveraged funding, ability to finish the project within 18 months, and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60 percent.
