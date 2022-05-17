Governor signs bill helping vulnerable Kansans

Governor Laura Kelly announced the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Friday, May 13, at an event at the Colby Events Center. They include the Baxter Springs Historical Society, Exploration Place in Sedgwick County, and Thrive Allen County. Applications were reviewed by a committee of three Kansas travel industry representatives appointed by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, David Toland. The committee made its selections based on the projects’ economic impact to the state, availability of leveraged funding, ability to finish the project within 18 months, and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60 percent.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO