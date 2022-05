KINGSLAND, Ark. - A water tower in Arkansas is going viral after someone shot it — but it's where the shot landed that has people talking. The water tower in Kingsland, a small town of 400 about an hour south of Little Rock, features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash, and that is what the sharpshooter likely was aiming at.

