Golf legend Tiger Woods is on the prowl for another major championship. That he is able to compete at the highest level is amazing in itself given where he was a year ago, but here he is, already making noise with his club from the get-go of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. His hot start must have also thrilled his fans who remember how he played early on in the 2007 edition of the PGA Championship which was also held at Southen Hills — a tournament that he won, of course.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO