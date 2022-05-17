ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people dead after a rear-end collision in Sunland-Tujunga area (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fgn2TGL00
2 people dead after a rear-end collision in Sunland-Tujunga area (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, two people lost their lives following a rear-end collision in Sunland-Tujunga area. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on the westbound 210 Freeway. The preliminary reports showed [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fgn2TGL00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley (Los Angeles)

Woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley (Los Angeles)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on late Wednesday night in Sun Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. The early reports showed that a Nissan Versa was traveling east on Lankershim Boulevard when it failed to stop at a red light [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pomona. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Garey Avenue and Artesia Street in the city of Pomona a little after 9:00 p.m. in response to an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Crashes into Parked Vehicle, 2 Minors Injured

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver crashed into a parked vehicle causing injury to two minors in the city of Industry on Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call on May 20, at around 11:45 p.m. of a vehicle that crashed into a parked truck with a young boy and girl sitting in the bed of the truck on Valley Boulevard and Basetdale Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sunland-tujunga, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after an auto-pedestrian collision on 5 Freeway (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person killed after an auto-pedestrian collision on 5 Freeway (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway HOV lane Wednesday morning, resulting in the closure of two lanes. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 5 South Freeway, just north of the Los Feliz Boulevard exit in the greater Hollywood area of Los Angeles at around 6:15 a.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian crash [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sunland Tujunga Area#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
CBS LA

Woman killed after car collides into pole in Sun Valley; hundreds without power

A woman was killed in a collision late Wednesday night in which a car was sent careening into a power pole in Sun Valley. The crash occurred in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road at about 10:45 p.m. According to Los Angeles police, a Nissan Versa going east on Lankershim Boulevard ran a red light and collided with a Lexus that was traveling north on San Fernando Road. The impact sent the Nissan careening into a power pole and bringing down power lines. The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene, police said. She was not immediately identified. The collision also knocked out power to 555 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers for several hours Thursday morning. It has since been restored. The downed power lines also shut down Metrolink Antelope Valley train service between the Sylmar and Sun Valley stations. AV Line 201 to Lancaster and AV Line 210 to Los Angeles were canceled. Trains were only able to go as far south as the Sylmar station. For the latest Metrolink service information, click here. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Killed in Fiery Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

GRANADA HILLS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Saturday, at least three people died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway, police said. The accident occurred on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills near 405 Freeway, according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxla.com

Dogs maul woman in Lake Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A woman is hospitalized Friday after she was attacked by at least two dogs in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station responded just after midnight to the 39100 block of 182nd Street East where they found a woman on the ground suffering from several dog bites to her face and head, said Lt. Layne Arnold.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport closes as cars do donuts

Traffic on the southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport came to a standstill Saturday as cars took turns doing donuts. The stoppage lasted about 10 minutes and a witness said that she initially thought a car had stalled out on the freeway. According to the witness, those participating in the freeway shutdown got out of their cars and started recording. 
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities looking for 17-year-old Ramiro Madrigal missing from East LA

Authorities sought the public's help to help locate a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area early Friday morning.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue.Madrigal is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and green camouflage pants."Madrigal does not have any known medical conditions but suffers from depression," a sheriff's department statement said. "He has no history of running away. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public's help."Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Detective M. Ortiz at 323-365-2936; the watch commander at 323-264- 4151; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Multiple people injured after fight breaks out at a Covina cemetery

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after deputies broke up a fight at a Covina cemetery Saturday. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a fight broke out at about 5:50 p.m. at the Forest Lawn cemetery at 21300 Via Verde Street. When police arrived multiple suspects had fled, and several victims had to be transported to different hospitals. One of the victims was reportedly bleeding from the chest.As of Saturday, deputies have not released any further information. 
COVINA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy