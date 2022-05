“Michael [Keane] was sick the other night, we hope that was only a 24-hour thing, as it would be great to get him back. Other than that, the players you see are the players we have. We’ve had a lot of injuries, you can’t overestimate how much it can affect you to have three frontline centre-halves out. We’ve seen clubs miss their centre-halves and results change dramatically,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO