Wisconsin State

Survey: Value of Wisconsin farmland continues year-over-year increases

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Bank of Chicago's quarterly survey found Wisconsin farmland was worth 13 percent more than in 2021. As Wisconsin farmers plant crops this spring, the value of farmland in the state is already growing this year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s quarterly survey of agricultural lenders shows...

Application deadline for Wisconsin elk hunt approaching

WISCONSIN-- Elk season in Wisconsin is approaching again and so is the deadline to apply for a license. According to Wisconsin DNR by 2018, the elk herd near Clam Lake had grown enough in size to sustain a harvest. And by October of that year, Wisconsin held its first managed...
COVID curve climbs to new milestone in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— While Wisconsin's COVID case counts remain far below what we saw during this past winter's omicron spike, Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor with Milwaukee County, said the curve has now climbed higher than our state's initial spike tied to the delta variant. "It's important to keep...
5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
Wisconsin DHS recommends masks again for high coronavirus counties

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s public health managers are once again recommending masks for some people in the state. The state’s Department of Health Services on Tuesday said people in the seven counties that currently have high COVID-19 community levels should wear masks inside once again. “As...
What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
Wisconsin inmates learning new skills on dairy farm

WAUPUN, Wis. — Hundreds of inmates in the Wisconsin state prison system are learning new job skills as part of a program aimed at setting them up for success once they re-enter society. Don is an inmate at the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun. He said he’s...
McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
Bird flu found in flocks in two more Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza — commonly known as bird flu — have been found in domestic flocks in two more Wisconsin counties, the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday. The latest confirmed cases were in Dunn and...
“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
