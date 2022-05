Milwaukee is stepping up enforcement of its youth curfew in the wake of recent shootings, but research shows the policy might not have the effect city leadership hopes for. Under the policy, children have to be home or accompanied by a parent or guardian after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. That will change to 11 p.m. every day of the week from June 1 to Aug. 31. A citation could carry a maximum fine of $200. Both the child and their guardian, along with businesses, could be cited under the ordinance.

