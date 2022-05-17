ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Announcing the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

By Bob Boilen
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Choosing one Tiny Desk Contest winner from all the incredible entries NPR Music receives each year never gets any easier — though the process, where a panel of judges and I get to hear so many amazing unsigned artists from across the country who hope to play a Tiny Desk concert,...

20 stoner albums that make a blazing soundtrack for 4/20

9. Nebula - Atomic Ritual (2003) Formed by ex-members of Fu Manchu at the height of the ‘90s stoner boom, Nebula plunged much deeper into the genre’s psychedelic potential. Atomic Ritual is their masterpiece. A strident exploration of fuzzed-out heaviness with all the cosmic trimmings, it practically rolls the joints for you.
Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
Watch a High School Kid Play Drums With Pearl Jam Live Onstage

Pearl Jam are continuing to tap special guest drummers while Matt Cameron remains sidelined with COVID as the grunge icons carry on with their headlining tour. The latest was an 18-year-old high school student, came away with the story of a lifetime after getting an opportunity to play with the band onstage in front of a massive audience.
Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Steve Rogers, 64: Heart's 'Barracuda'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
The Top 10 Jason Isbell Songs

Jason Isbell is a writer fueled by the desire for truth. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer, well-known for his raw, emotional storytelling, brings a depth to country music reminiscent of artists long passed. Isbell’s heart shines through his lyrics, bringing important issues of relationships, struggle, and faith to the forefront.
Amazon Launches Gen Mex: a New Platform Spotlighting Mexican Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Music has officially launched its Gen Mex initiative to spotlight the growing regional Mexican genre’s evolving style and renewed popularity as it begins to reach global audiences. The regional Mexican category has historically been used as a catch-all term that spans banda, grupero, norteño and other folk formats...
Metric – “Doomscroller”

Last month, the underrated Canadian rock denizens Metric announced a new album, Formentera, their first since 2018’s Art Of Doubt. The punchy lead single “All Comes Crashing was the first we heard from it, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, “Doomscroller,” the track which their upcoming tour is named after.
Soccer Mommy shares new single ‘Bones’, US tour dates and UK in-store shows

Soccer Mommy has released the new single ‘Bones,’ and announced new tour dates in the US and acoustic in-store shows in the UK. The track, which follows previous singles ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Unholy Affliction,’ received a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. In the video, the Nashville singer performs a warehouse-bound rendition of the track, interspersed with a trip to the cemetery.
Santigold Channels South African Traditions In Visual For “High Priestess”

Click here to read the full article. Santigold dove deep within, calling on spiritual and ancestral powers for her dynamic return to music. The genre-blurring artist’s latest single, “High Priestess” and its official video short dropped on Wednesday (May 18). The song is her first solo release since 2018’s dancehall and reggae-inspired mixtape I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions featuring Shenseea. In recent years, the Philly native collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on his Grammy Award-winning album IGOR and last June she appeared on “Man Next Door” from the late Reggae legend U-Roy’s posthumous album Solid Gold U-Roy.More from VIBE.comBounty...
How a Random Soundcheck Moment Led to Radiohead’s ‘Lucky’

In a way, OK Computer began before Radiohead even realized what was going on. In the summer of 1995, the band was on tour to promote their second album, The Bends, when Brian Eno contacted the boys about contributing to a charity album. The organization War Child (which assists children being raised in war-torn regions of the world) was planning a release to support kids affected by the Bosnian war.
