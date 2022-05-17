ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chestertown Ukulele Club

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a chilly Spring, often dipping to 50 degrees as the sun begins to set, but the Chestertown Ukulele Club cheerfully meets every week to jam outside Jamie Hurley’s Washington Avenue home. For the past two years, ever since Covid disrupted their customary indoor sessions, members of this musical group...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

The National Music Festival Seeks Hosts to House Musicians

One of the great benefits to the National Music Festival over its first decade has been the willingness of local residents to open their homes to host participating musicians. As NMF returns in June, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, most of the musicians and staff will be housed in Washington College dormitories.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

An Inconvenient Group by Angela Rieck

I live in two tourist towns…so I understand the trade-offs. In return for delightful restaurants and shops, we share our town with guests. It means that we have to remove refuse from our yards after every weekend, keep the sidewalks clean, tolerate noise and traffic, pay higher taxes, and maintain our homes. But it is an unspoken covenant that we are willing to enter.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
chestertownspy.org

Introducing WHCP’s Judy Diaz and a Chat on the Future of Radio on the Mid-Shore

From the day WHCP started to broadcast more than five years ago from downtown Cambridge, it was destined to be a one-of-a-kind community radio station. Founded by former NPR executive Mike Starling after a lifetime career in radio, it was his vision to use the power of radio to engage, entertain, and educate a community differently from commercial stations.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
chestertownspy.org

40 Years of the Oxford Community Center and its Fine Arts Festival: A Chat with Liza Ledford

How times fly. It seems like it was only the other day when the Oxford Community Center opened its doors after a total renovation. That was ten years ago! And now, the Spy has discovered that one of the best community arts and culture centers in Maryland will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of existence this year and 38 of those years hosting its Oxford Fine Arts Festival. Lordy.
OXFORD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukulele#Good Music#Friendship#Guitar
chestertownspy.org

Justice Day in Chestertown: A Community Quest for Equality

Sumner Hall’s James Taylor Justice Coalition welcomed the Kent community to Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s parish hall on Saturday in remembrance of James Taylor, an African American lynched across the street from the Kent County Courthouse 128 years ago. Justice Day was produced by the James Taylor Justice Coalition...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Galena Students Win American Legion Essay Contest

Three Galena Elementary School students were honored for their essays earlier this spring by a local American Legion Post Auxiliary, with one student moving on to the national contest. The C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton sponsored the Americanism Essay Contest this spring. Local students...
chestertownspy.org

Gunston Earns First Place at 37th ESHS Mathematics Competition

The Gunston School team, led by Abbey Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) Maggie Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) and Eli Moore ’25, (Annapolis, Md.) earned first place at the 37th Annual Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition that took place on Wednesday, April 27 at Salisbury University. Accompanied by Gunston’s Math Department Chair Millicent Sheets, team members had to solve challenging, open-ended problems. Each team had to provide complete solutions to as many problems as possible, including justification of all steps and clear, concise explanations. Subject areas covered by contest questions include: algebra, geometry, functions and functional notation, exponents and logarithms, trigonometry, probability and statistics, logic and set theory, arithmetic sequences, geometric series, and number theory.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy