Galena Students Win American Legion Essay Contest

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo says it recently acquired a female capybara, named Pecan, from the Cape May Zoo. Pecan was born on June 15, 2021. She will join Faith, a female capybara in the zoo’s South American yard. Zoo keepers are slowly introducing the two so they can get acquainted to each other. This process is called “Howdying” in the zoo world. During this method, the two capybaras will have a physical barrier between them so they will not be able to touch each other but can see and smell each other. Zoo visitors may see the two separated for a while until keepers are confident that they can be together safely.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO