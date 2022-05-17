ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Galena Students Win American Legion Essay Contest

By Kent County Public Schools
chestertownspy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Galena Elementary School students were honored for their essays earlier this spring by a local American Legion Post Auxiliary, with one student moving on to the national contest. The C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton sponsored the Americanism Essay Contest this...

chestertownspy.org

Related
chestertownspy.org

Gunston Earns First Place at 37th ESHS Mathematics Competition

The Gunston School team, led by Abbey Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) Maggie Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) and Eli Moore ’25, (Annapolis, Md.) earned first place at the 37th Annual Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition that took place on Wednesday, April 27 at Salisbury University. Accompanied by Gunston’s Math Department Chair Millicent Sheets, team members had to solve challenging, open-ended problems. Each team had to provide complete solutions to as many problems as possible, including justification of all steps and clear, concise explanations. Subject areas covered by contest questions include: algebra, geometry, functions and functional notation, exponents and logarithms, trigonometry, probability and statistics, logic and set theory, arithmetic sequences, geometric series, and number theory.
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

40 Years of the Oxford Community Center and its Fine Arts Festival: A Chat with Liza Ledford

How times fly. It seems like it was only the other day when the Oxford Community Center opened its doors after a total renovation. That was ten years ago! And now, the Spy has discovered that one of the best community arts and culture centers in Maryland will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of existence this year and 38 of those years hosting its Oxford Fine Arts Festival. Lordy.
OXFORD, MD
Cape Gazette

Rony Flechier named Cape district Teacher of the Year

For 2023 Cape Henlopen School District Teacher of the Year Dr. Rony Flechier, some of the most important lessons for students don’t involve his subject area of mathematics. On the first day of school, he works to build a connection with students. Flechier tells them everyone is human, and sometimes kids just don’t want to get up and go to school.
LEWES, DE
chestertownspy.org

The National Music Festival Seeks Hosts to House Musicians

One of the great benefits to the National Music Festival over its first decade has been the willingness of local residents to open their homes to host participating musicians. As NMF returns in June, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, most of the musicians and staff will be housed in Washington College dormitories.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Zoo Acquires a Young Female Capybara

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo says it recently acquired a female capybara, named Pecan, from the Cape May Zoo. Pecan was born on June 15, 2021. She will join Faith, a female capybara in the zoo’s South American yard. Zoo keepers are slowly introducing the two so they can get acquainted to each other. This process is called “Howdying” in the zoo world. During this method, the two capybaras will have a physical barrier between them so they will not be able to touch each other but can see and smell each other. Zoo visitors may see the two separated for a while until keepers are confident that they can be together safely.
SALISBURY, MD
630 WMAL

Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

More Performers Announced for 81st National Folk Festival

SALISBURY, Md.- The 81st National Folk Festival on Tuesday announced several more performers for the Aug. 26-28, 2022 event. This year’s festival will mark the final year of the event’s residency. In 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Approximately 350 artists—musicians, dancers,...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Board of Education Candidate Forum Announced

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico PUSH4Education, a grassroots group that advocates for increased investment in education in Wicomico County, will host an open forum featuring Wicomico County Board of Education candidates on Friday, June 3. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Bradford Room of the MAC Center in...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

OC Woman Named Miss Maryland USA

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City woman will represent Maryland at the Miss USA pageant this year. Caleigh Shade, a 22-year-old Ocean City resident, was crowned Miss Maryland USA on Sunday during the 70th edition of the Miss Maryland USA competition. The win came as a surprise to Shade, who was competing in the contest for the first time.
OCEAN CITY, MD
chestertownspy.org

An Inconvenient Group by Angela Rieck

I live in two tourist towns…so I understand the trade-offs. In return for delightful restaurants and shops, we share our town with guests. It means that we have to remove refuse from our yards after every weekend, keep the sidewalks clean, tolerate noise and traffic, pay higher taxes, and maintain our homes. But it is an unspoken covenant that we are willing to enter.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WMDT.com

Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Third Friday returns to Salisbury on May 20th

SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday returns to downtown this week, May 20th. As always, there will be plenty of crafters, artists, good food, fun activities, and a whole lot more throughout the Downtown Salisbury streets. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Tech Softball Headed Back to National Tournament after Winning Region and District Championships

The Delaware Technical Community College softball team is making a return trip to the NJCAA Division II Softball National Tournament after winning the NJCAA Region 19 and NJCAA Northeast District championships on May 17 in Georgetown. “This feels great,” Head Coach Guy Wilkins said. “It’s the first time in a very long time that this program has won back-to-back district ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Four new families become Delaware Century Farm families

The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors another set of Century Farms in the state. The Century Farm Program honors farming families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. They must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.
DELAWARE STATE

