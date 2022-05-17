ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Bichette goes deep on Monday against Mariners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBichette has been slumping of late and has had a down season, so it was good to see him...

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
Raimel Tapia on Toronto bench Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Tapia, a left-handed hitter, is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw after starting four straight games. Teoscar Hernandez is filling the void in the outfield and Danny Jansen is replacing Tapia in the lineup. Alejandro Kirk is at designated hitter.
Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Tarik Cohen suffers apparent serious leg injury in live video on Tuesday

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen appeared to have badly injured his leg in a video streamed on his Instagram live after he recently recovered from an ACL injury. (Ari Meirov on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is brutal news for Cohen as he had just recovered from an ACL injury suffered...
Jahan Dotson signs rookie contract with Commanders on Wednesday

The Washington Commanders have signed 1st round pick rookie WR Jahan Dotson to a rookie contract on Wednesday worth roughly $15.05 million. (Nicki Jhabvala) Dotson, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in last months draft, has officially signed his rookie contract to play with the Commanders on a 4-year deal. The rookie WR will likely line up as the teams WR2 or WR3 depending on how camp this summer goes as coach Ron Rivera has also stated that Curtis Samuel is looking fantastic. Dotson is a mid first round pick in dynasty rookie drafts and is roughly a 14th rounder in redraft leagues at the moment, though he may see that increase as the summer goes on.
Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
Mitch Garver (forearm) to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Garver was placed on the injured list last week with a flexor sprain in his right forearm. He is expected to serve as designated hitter in his first rehab game with Double-A Frisco. He could return to the Rangers later this month. In the meantime, Jonah Heim should continue to see more opportunity in Garver's absence.
8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

What makes fantasy sports so much fun? All pseudo GMs have their own specific answer to this question, but odds are high that most responses would deal with the fact that the landscape is always changing, especially during the season. There’s always new data to explore and new opinions to be formed. Plus, the collective fantasy community is wrong on so much. If the consensus opinion on every player was always right, then there would be no reason to trade, steals and busts would no longer exist, and the first managers to pick in their drafts would have the best teams and dominate the league.
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Joe Mixon was an absolute steal in the second round of fantasy drafts in 2021 based on his easily projected large workload within an ascending offense. The Bengals running back finished the season third in total touches (334) and sixth in touches per game (20.9). Mixon also ranked third in...
Jake Odorizzi (leg) placed on 15-day IL

The Houston Astros announced they have played RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL with lower left leg discomfort. (Houston Astros on Twitter) Jake Odorizzi was placed the 15-day IL after being carted off the field following an injury to his left leg covering first base on Monday night. Odorizzi was off there great start this season, the owner of a 3-2 record and 3.13 ERA through his first seven starts of the season. Fantasy mangers should monitor Odorizzi's status in the coming weeks but he appears to have avoided any major damage at this point and could see the minimum stay on the IL.
Dynasty Rookie Draft Advice: Players the Experts are Avoiding (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty mock draft simulator. Let’s take a look at a dynasty rookie mock draft.
Max Scherzer leaves Wednesday's start with left side discomfort

This is about as good as the news could have been after Scherzer asked out of the game immediately after throwing a slider. Replays showed him lifting his glove to his left side and Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner mouthing the words "nothing bad" when talking to other coaches after Scherzer was removed. Assuming it's Scherzer's oblique, he may need to go on the IL and miss some time, but fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief that he didn't suffer an arm injury.
Willy Adames (ankle) moved to 10-day IL

Adames hurt the ankle on a slide into home plate in the top of the first inning in Milwaukee's win over Miami on Sunday. He did continue to play defense in the bottom of the first inning but was subsequently replaced by Luis Urias in the second. On the season, Adames has hit .208/.304/.462 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs over 35 games. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee called up Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville to fill the roster spot.
Rhys Hoskins homers on Wednesday against Padres

After a slow start, Hoskins is now up to seven home runs with 21 runs scored and 20 RBI. His strikeout rate remains a bloated 29.1% and even with his strong walk rate, his OBP is just .311. But he continues to bat at the top of the Phillies lineup of late, and that should allow him to continue to pile on the counting stats so long as he doesn't fall into another slump.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (5/19) PREMIUM

The main slates are entirely different on DraftKings and FanDuel. Further, DraftKings’ main slate that starts at 12:35 pm ET includes four games, and FanDuel’s afternoon only slate that begins at the same time consists of five games. So, to operate with the same game slate, today’s piece looks at the top players in DraftKings’ night slate and FanDuel’s main slate, which starts at 7:10 pm ET.
Yahoo NBA DFS Primer MIA vs. BOS: Tuesday (5/17)

That Sunday card was wild! Boston held off Milwaukee to advance to this point, and Dallas completely dismantled Phoenix at home. What if I told you at the beginning of the year that the Nets, Lakers, Suns, Bucks, and Clippers would all miss the Conference Finals? That’s what’s happened, and it should be fun to watch these final four battle for an unlikely championship. With that said, let’s kick things off with these Eastern Conference Finals between Miami and Boston!
Ronald Acuña Jr. back in lineup on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. will be back in the Braves lineup on Tuesday for their game against the Brewers. (Justin Toscano on twitter) Acuña missed the Braves game on Monday but is set to rejoin the team for Tuesday's game and can now be reinserted into managers lineups for the remainder of the week or at a minimum Tuesday's game if not in a weekly set lineup league. The outfielder will bring his slashing line of .282/.391/.487 to the game and will be searching for more runs at the plate as he has just five RBI through 10 games this year but should see that number increase as the season goes on.
