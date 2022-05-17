Campus alert: BU Police warning of recent incidents, including a reported sexual assault

BOSTON — An alert for students on the campus of Boston University.

BU Police say they are looking into two recent incidents that might be connected. The first involves a sexual assault, according to BUPD.

Investigators say that on Friday, May 13 at 11:45 p.m., a BU student reported that an unknown person forced his way into their apartment and assaulted the student.

“This person was unknown to the student,” according to a post from BUPD. “Student was able to fight this person off and call police. Police have not located the suspect.”

Then, less than 10 minutes later, “..three BU students walking together reported that they were aggressively followed and offered a ride by an unknown person.”

That second incident happened at 11:54 p.m.

“The suspect followed them from Granby St. over to South Campus where they were able to use an emergency call box to notify police. Police have not located the suspect,” according to BUPD. “The suspect is described as a male with dark skin driving a newer model Ford pickup truck colored silver or gray.”

The suspect in the first incident was described as being in his late 20′s to early 30′s, with dark skin, a thin build, and carrying a black backpack.

“The BUPD is actively investigating whether these incidents are related to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BUPD at 617-353-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group