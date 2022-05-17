Council to discuss swap meet permits, storage containers

NEEDLES — Fire House Ministries distributed about 20,000 pounds of food during its belated monthly Addie’s Mobile Pantry on April 30. “This one is two weeks late,” Pastor Jim Jones said. “This was supposed to happen the third week of the month but because the third week of the month was Easter weekend, we had to postpone it. But I wanted to make sure we didn’t miss the month and not do it, so I had to push it to the very last week of the month.”

