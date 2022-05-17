ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Council to discuss swap meet permits, storage containers

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD CITY — Several items unanimously supported by the Bullhead City Planning & Zoning Commission will be going before the Bullhead City Council tonight. The first is a change to the city code to exempt swap meets from a 30-day waiting period for non-consecutive special events. Under the...

Construction at El Garces seeing some delays

NEEDLES — Construction of the Chamber of Commerce's Visitors Center at El Garces is experiencing some delays. That was the updated given to City Council on May 10 by Steve Cropsey, project manager for the chamber. “Simple things that you don’t even think about, for instance the front door...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
BRIEFS

BULLHEAD CITY (NW) — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are seeking to contact a dog owner for quarantine purposes. A woman reported that she was bit by a dog on May 17 at Sam’s Club. She said she was talking with a man who had a...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
More low-water release dates planned

BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in response to requests from the City of Bullhead City and Laughlin Township, will reduce overnight releases from Davis Dam to assist the region's caddisfly abatement program. The bureau has announced two separate three-night periods — one next week and one...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Kingman Clean City Commission’s Award Recipients Announced

The City of Kingman Clean City Commission established this program to reward community and civic organizations, as well as private businesses, and citizens, for outstanding efforts in keeping Kingman clean with a Certificate of Appreciation. The Clean City Commission recently awarded Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping and Turner Hill Properties with...
KINGMAN, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Government
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter stole a bit of Pete Psareas' thunder at last week's budget hearings in front of the Bullhead City Council.

Cotter notified the council and the public of Psareas' upcoming retirement as presiding city magistrate, the judge in charge of the Bullhead City Municipal Court. The council already was aware; Psareas submitted his notification on May 6. Council members will discuss their steps forward during an executive session prior to Tuesday's regular council meeting.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

BULLHEAD CITY — A project to replace pavement along 15 miles of State Route 68 from Highway 95 in Bullhead City to just west of Golden Valley has been postponed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Prior to the original start date, engineers on the project team determined...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Needles fairing better than neighbors regarding drought

NEEDLES — The nuances of the ongoing drought, and the importance of not embracing a one-size-fits-all mindset, was one of the main topics of discussion during the most recent Needles City Council on May 10. “I’ve got a lot of questions about the drought and indeed we are in...
NEEDLES, CA
Firehouse Ministries distributed 20,000 pounds of food

NEEDLES — Fire House Ministries distributed about 20,000 pounds of food during its belated monthly Addie’s Mobile Pantry on April 30. “This one is two weeks late,” Pastor Jim Jones said. “This was supposed to happen the third week of the month but because the third week of the month was Easter weekend, we had to postpone it. But I wanted to make sure we didn’t miss the month and not do it, so I had to push it to the very last week of the month.”
NEEDLES, CA
Local hospitals prepare for possible future mass casualty surges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — University Medical Center, Clark County’s public hospital, held a drill Tuesday to prepare for a surge of patients in the emergency room, bringing back memories of almost five years ago when the fallout from America’s worst mass shooting descended on local ERs. Deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
ADOT to do pavement repair along I-40 in Kingman

KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform pavement repair along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Kingman beginning today. East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from today to May 21. The work will take place from Andy Devine Avenue to west of the Kingman city limits (mileposts 46-52).
KINGMAN, AZ
LCHC opens new clinic

LAUGHLIN — Patients seeking quick testing and treatment for COVID-19 have a new option. The Laughlin Community Health Center Walk-in Clinic opened earlier this month in suite 105 of the Laughlin Professional Plaza at 3650 S. Pointe. The new clinic is the third location, all in the same area...
LAUGHLIN, NV
San Bernardino County, CA: Run For The Wall 2022 begins their journey today from Ontario, California to Washington, District of Columbia for Memorial Day 2022.

Source: Run For The Wall (Information) United States: Get ready to come out, give thanks and show your support as hundreds of motorcycle riders participate in the Run For The Wall 2022 begin their journey from Ontario, California on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 to Washington District of Columbia for Memorial Day 2022 which will be on Monday, May 30th, 2022.
ONTARIO, CA
Henderson man threatened with HOA fines for anti-Biden sticker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson resident believes his freedom of speech is being violated over a bumper sticker on his truck. A bumper sticker that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” is causing all the trouble for the man who is being told by his homeowner’s association that displaying the sticker on his truck is considered an offensive trader activity.
HENDERSON, NV
Second body found in Lake Mead

Two bodies have recently been found in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Lake Mead, located behind the Hoover Dam in Clark County, Nevada is the largest reservoir in the nation, and has been seeing a rapidly decreasing water level due to the current severe drought. Lake Mead supplies drinking and agricultural water to the states of Nevada, Arizona, California as well as some of Mexico with its primary supply coming from the Colorado River. The Colorado River and Lake Mead supply roughly 90 percent of southern Nevada’s drinking and agricultural water. Lake Mead recently dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation. At its highest level, Lake Mead was near 1,225 feet in elevation. (These levels are based on altitude, not depth, which varies.)
CLARK COUNTY, NV

