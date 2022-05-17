Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels: “I’m Just Part of the Process”

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says a big part of this year's draft was the fact that he was part of the entire draft process.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels' second stint as head coach is already plenty different than his first.

A major element is the presence of his college roommate Dave Ziegler as general manager of the Raiders organization.

McDaniels says he’s just a “part of the entire process,” something learned during this year’s draft.

“Yeah, I've thought about it every step of the way here, and I'd say a big part of that for me is just I'm just part of the process,” McDaniels said at the post-draft press conference. “We all are. You know, accepting what's my role in that process and trying to do the best I can, and then having great trust and faith in the people that are responsible for other things.”

McDaniels put the leadership of the entire draft in the hands of Ziegler, someone he has trusted for decades.

“Dave headed up the entire process in the draft, and so I'm just -- whatever I'm responsible for, I try to do the best I can at that role, and really, like I said, I'm no different than anybody else,” McDaniels said. “Having a part of the responsibility but also sharing in it with other people and letting them do their job has been great for me.”

Ultimately, this year’s draft helped McDaniels grow more and start the momentum of improving every step of the way.

“This whole spring has been a growth opportunity for me to try to put some of those things that I've learned over time into place as the head coach, and I'll continue to do that moving forward.”

