Butler County, PA

BC3 Readies For Commencement

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButler County Community College is getting ready for their 54th commencement ceremony later this week. College officials...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

55 Nurses Receives Pins At BC3

Butler County Community College officials say recent graduates of their registered nursing program are helping fill much needed jobs in the area. 55 students were recognized at BC3’s annual pinning ceremony last week. Leaders of the registered nursing program say most are joining the workforce right away, as healthcare facilities look for more nurses.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Rotary Makes Donation To Help SV Students

A local organization recently helped Seneca Valley students dress for success. The Cranberry Sunrise Rotary club made a donation of $1,000 towards professional attire to assist seniors in need of appropriate clothes. Seneca Valley’s Graduation Project partnered with the on-campus store at the Senior High School that provides free clothing,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

County Seeking Camp Counselors For Summer

While more lifeguards are coming on board for the upcoming season, the county says they could use more camp counselors this summer. Parks and recreation officials say they have multiple positions available to help in a variety of programs. They say the ideal candidate is a college student who is...
butlerradio.com

Longtime Local Administrator Dismissed From Post

The chief executive of three shared nonprofits in Butler has been let go. Mike Robb oversaw the Center for Community Resources, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Nonprofit Development Corporation. ANR would not comment on the specific circumstances of Robb’s departure but board member Jim Hrabosky did tell our newsroom...
BUTLER, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Butler County, PA
Education
County
Butler County, PA
butlerradio.com

Bookfest Returns To Farm Show

Today begins a large fundraiser to support some area libraries. The annual Butler County Bookfest returns to the Farm Show Grounds starting today through the weekend. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next four days and then from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bookfest includes...
butlerradio.com

Barbara M. DiPippa

Barbara M. DiPippa, age 79, of Butler, passed from this life while at home with her family to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Mon., May 16, 2022. Born in Butler on Dec. 7, 1942, she was a daughter of Italian immigrants Serafino and Filomena Santoro Scarnato and grew up on Cosco Hill.
butlerradio.com

Robin G. Manuel

Robin G. Manuel, 66, of Lyndora passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Butler on June 12, 1955 to the late Ross and Constance Manuel. Robin loved to spend time with his dog Jane, midnight fishing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was loved and will be forever missed. He loved the quote “The only thing there is to say is every silver lining has a touch of gray”. Robin is survived by his fiancé Stephanie Marshall; sister Carol Kotomski; nephew Chaz Danilchak; niece Chloe Geibel, and a large and loving family. All Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
LYNDORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Jan “Denise” Maloney

Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Kittanning on January 22, 1960. Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking, and crafts. She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever”, so much so that everybody called her mom. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney; and sister of Becky Bonyak. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Audra Cathcart. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
CLARION, PA
#Commencement Ceremony
ellwoodcity.org

Summer Concerts Are Back!

Come enjoy the music of The Wrangler Band, Hopewell Community Big Band, RMS Trio, Tony Barge and The Honky Tonk Heroes, Lawrence County Brass, and The Allegheny Brass Band this summer. Bring a lawn chair and take in the live performances scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. at the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

James P. Willison

James P. Willison, 88, of Hollidaysburg, PA formerly of Butler passed away on May 16, 2022 at UPMC Altoona. He was born March 23, 1934 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Lee Willison and the late Lois (Peifly) Willison. James worked at Butler Armco Steel Corporation as a Forman...
butlerradio.com

Golf Outing To Celebrate Life Of Community Member

Local golfers are invited to take to the links the weekend to support a great cause. The John Hanna Living the Dream Tournament to benefit Butler Health System Cancer Support Services will take place Saturday at Lake Arthur Golf Club. For an entry fee of $100, participants can begin the...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Students Make Way Through Hometown High Q

A group of local students performed well in a recent regional trivia competition. Mars Area High School seniors Christopher Dvorak and Luke Weiland along with junior Cole Winstead and sophomore alternate Lauren Karg took second place in the finals of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show to compete...
MARS, PA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
butlerradio.com

Mary Ellen Slack

Mary Ellen Slack of Butler, PA died on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Newhaven Court at Clearview following a brief illness. She was 86. Ellen, as she was known to most people, was born on a farm outside Fairmont, MN where she started her education in a one-room schoolhouse. In first grade her family purchased a farm near Armstrong, Iowa, where they lived when Ellen graduated from Armstrong High School.
butlerradio.com

Butler Meals on Wheels Dine to Donate

Present the flyer when you pay your bill on Monday, May 23 and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of your total check to Butler Meals on Wheels. Flyers are available at the Butler Meals on Wheels office or can be copied and printed from the Meals on Wheels Facebook page. Flyers are required in order for Butler MOW to receive the 10%.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler’s High School Choir To Put On Free Concert

Local student musicians are preparing for a performance later this week. The Butler Senior High Choirs will present a Spring Concert this Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate School Auditorium. The theme of the concert is “Dreams” so all the selections will relate to a musical journey in...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Holding Steady

The number of new COVID cases held steady at a local level. According to the Department of Health, there were 325 new cases for Butler County over the last seven days. That’s one less compared to the previous week. Local hospitalizations did increase—Butler Memorial Hospital was treating 11 patients...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs opens in Springdale

The newest locally owned hot dog shop in Springdale appeared to be a big hit with customers on its grand opening. Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs, located at 551 Pittsburgh St., officially opened Friday. The shop is leasing the building that formerly housed DD’s Catering. Owner James Reddy Jr., a...
SPRINGDALE, PA
lebomag.com

The Cookie Table: A Pittsburgh Tradition

When you think of a wedding, what comes to mind? Maybe a white gown, exchange of vows, heartfelt toasts, or a cocktail hour with a signature drink? If you’re a Pittsburgher, you inevitably picture a cookie table…and start salivating a little. Because when you attend a Pittsburgh wedding, you can count on a cookie table.
PITTSBURGH, PA

