RPD investigating whether Buffalo gunman also targeted Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating if the Buffalo gunman, who killed 10 people Saturday at a grocery store in a racist attack , was also targeting Rochester, officials announced Monday.

A Rochester Police Department statement on Monday said in part:

“We are aware of social media posts circulating online from the alleged shooter that purportedly indicate locations within the Rochester community. We take these potential threats, and any other potential threat towards the safety of our community, with the utmost importance. The Rochester Police Department is continuing to work with our local, state and federal partners to verify information and act upon it accordingly.

Thankfully, the brave men and women of the Buffalo Police Department took the suspect into custody, rendering him no longer a threat to society. We encourage anyone with information regarding any threats towards the safety of our community to please call 911.”

The gunman was identified during his arraignment as Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York. That name that matches the name given in a 180-page manifesto that surfaced online shortly after the attack and took credit for the violence in the name of white supremacy.

Law enforcement and government officials would not confirm the validity of the document in the immediate hours after the attack. Yet, the excruciating detail provided leave little doubt of its authenticity. A senior federal law enforcement official told the New York Times they believed Gendron posted the document.

Gendron livestreamed the attack on the social media platform Twitch and had the N-word written on his rifle, videos from the scene showed. He was charged with first-degree murder after killing 10 people and wounding three others.

The alleged manifesto admits to planning the attack passively for the past few years and seriously since January. It bemoans a purported “white genocide” taking place in America and proudly brags of the writer’s racist and anti-Semitic views.

“That’s what white supremacist terrorism is all about — that’s what we witnessed here today,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “It has to end right here. That is our message. We will continue to work at the federal, state and local level with our community partners to identify these messages as soon as they arise on social media. That is our best defense right now, as well as the legal system and the prosecution. And it is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. and heaven help him in the next world as well. “

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to arrive in Buffalo Tuesday morning .

