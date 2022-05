The longest tenured Buffalo Sabre by far, this season marked Zemgus Girgensons’ eighth in a Buffalo uniform. He was a first-round selection by the Sabres in 2012, and has managed to carve out a bottom-six role with the team because of his defensive play, penalty killing and ability to chip in occasionally offensively. This season Girgensons was asked to provide something a little different, as he and Kyle Okposo were tasked with being the leaders for the team. Girgensons’ point production will never be his greatest asset, but his presence in the locker room and strong defensive capabilities were on full display from him this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO