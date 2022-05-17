ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

G7 finance ministers plan 15 billion euros aid for Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cq3H8_0fgmXNQc00

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - The finance ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers want to put together a 15 billion euro ($15.8 billion) aid package for Ukraine at their meeting in Bonn this week, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

The package would cover three months, with a short-term financing arrangement mainly in the form of grants, which unlike loans do not have to be repaid, the official said, adding that the aid was needed because Ukraine's revenues have collapsed.

The United States had already offered to contribute half of the aid in the form of grants worth $7.5 billion, the official said, adding that the G7 ministers wanted to agree a joint communique at their meeting starting on Wednesday.

Earlier, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying there was also a discussion among Western powers about how Russia could be made to help pay for the massive, longer-term task of rebuilding Ukraine.

"I am politically open to the idea of seizing foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank," Lindner said in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt and three other European newspapers.

"In the case of private assets, we have to see what is legally possible," Lindner added. "We have to respect the rule of law, even if we are dealing with Russian oligarchs."

Some EU politicians have called for the use of Russian assets frozen by the West, including some $300 billion of Russian central bank reserves, as reconstruction money for Ukraine once the war ends.

But there are reservations about the legality of such a move on both sides of the Atlantic. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it would be "outright theft". read more

A U.S. Treasury official speaking on condition of anonymity said there were legal, policy precedent-setting and political issues to consider, adding that there was a risk that confiscating frozen assets could impede negotiations to end the war.

The official said Washington was currently more focused on meeting Ukraine's immediate budget needs over the next three months than on massive reconstruction and asset disposition.

($1 = 0.9496 euro)

Reporting by Christian Kraemer and David Lawder; writing by Paul Carrel and Mark John; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 70

No Dice
2d ago

Article reads that the US is going to give $7.5B on top of the $70B already in the works? Anything to keep our war machine economy running I guess.

Reply(5)
17
Mike Rozell
1d ago

So the US isn't the only country where it's leaders are laundering money through Ukraine? The US has already given more than many countries' entire military budget for the year. Definitely need a non government oversight committee to see where the funds are going.

Reply
9
Ruth Huyler
2d ago

Joe should just step down but we all know that’s not going to happen. Our baby formula being sent to the southern border…for HUMANITARIAN purposes? What about OUR BABIES…you know, US CITIZENS that are dealing with our own formula crisis? Spending our hard earned money on people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.

Reply(18)
12
Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Christian Lindner
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#German#The Russian Central Bank#Russian
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy