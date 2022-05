We test and review the new Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited AWD. We find it is a perfect segue from small trucks to crossovers. If you bike, kayak, or haul bulky items frequently, the choice of a crossover becomes more difficult. A truck is really handier, but in the past, your choices were limited to body-on-frame work trucks adapted to be a bit more livable in their most expensive trims. Trucks are expensive, thirsty, hard to park in a garage or parking space, and many driver’s prefer a more car-like ride. If only there were small trucks that mimicked the best abilities of compact crossovers, but with a truck bed. Well, now there are. Three, in fact.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO