ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Moves From Defending Meghan in Media to Protecting Their Kids Online

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry's work to protect children Archie and Lilibet from online harm echoes his efforts to protect Meghan Markle from a hostile U.K....

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 18

Jodie McDaniel
2d ago

So a "public" person, like Harry's and Meghan, don't want the Media to cover them. Yet these two are popping up all over doing interviews, while whining and want to be left alone. So they need to make up their minds, Private life or Public.

Reply
32
Barbara Astarita
1d ago

how about you step up as a parent and watch your child and what they're doing online? There are parental controls and there are site blocking controls. you can't just let your kid go loose on the internet! anybody should know that by now and should be willing to watch over their children and the use of the computer by their children. it's called being a parent!

Reply
10
ordinary citizen
2d ago

Well they should know about that. Their mental states are getting worse.

Reply
17
Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Wanted To Marry Meghan Markle 'As Quickly As Possible' For 1 Reason In Particular, Shares Author

Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for about seven years before they got engaged, so when Prince Harry told his brother that he was going to pop the question to Meghan Markle after less than two years together, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly hesitant to give his support.In Tina Brown's recently released book The Palace Papers, she spilled that one of William's friends told her that the dad-of-three believed Markle, 40, should have "more time to build up a life in the U.K. and make friends who didn't always have to [be] brought in confidence to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Dreading' About Her Reunion With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry? Duchess Reportedly Not Excited About Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Kate Middleton has been rumored to be not on speaking terms with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Previous reports claimed the two duchesses also had their own fights amid the shaky relationship of their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry. It was reported that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Ex-POTUS Donald Trump To Derail Duchess' 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Plans? Prince Harry's Wife Received Another Sad News After Netflix Series Cancellation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a favorite subject of criticism since they were first romantically linked to each other in late 2015. Some royal followers suggested that the former Suits actress does not qualify to become the duke's wife and a member of the royal family. In January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Safety#British Royal Family#Uk#5rights Foundation
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Allow Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rejoin The Royal Family? Duke Writes Heartfelt Message For 'Courageous Troop's On 2022 Anzac Day

Prince Charles has reportedly been reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month after the Sussex couple dropped by Windsor Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth. Reports have it that the Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his youngest son since the infamous Megxit in January 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince William was ‘appalled’ by Queen Elizabeth's Christmas photo snub of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: book

Prince William was said to be "appalled" after Queen Elizabeth II removed a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her desk ahead of her annual Christmas broadcast. The claim was made by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy