Harry Moves From Defending Meghan in Media to Protecting Their Kids Online
Prince Harry's work to protect children Archie and Lilibet from online harm echoes his efforts to protect Meghan Markle from a hostile U.K....www.newsweek.com
So a "public" person, like Harry's and Meghan, don't want the Media to cover them. Yet these two are popping up all over doing interviews, while whining and want to be left alone. So they need to make up their minds, Private life or Public.
how about you step up as a parent and watch your child and what they're doing online? There are parental controls and there are site blocking controls. you can't just let your kid go loose on the internet! anybody should know that by now and should be willing to watch over their children and the use of the computer by their children. it's called being a parent!
Well they should know about that. Their mental states are getting worse.
