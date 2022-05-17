Enormous Great White Shark Is Now Just 20 Miles From North Carolina Coast
The shark, called Breton, has travelled thousands of miles up and down the North American coast after being tagged in 2020 weighing 1,400...www.newsweek.com
Why are people so surprised by this?? I mean sharks do live in the ocean. Sometimes they even go into the sounds. Get used to it. That is their home.
That where it lives at in the ocean. What’s the big uproar about it swimming in its territory. If you’re worried about sharks don’t go into the ocean go to the local pool and go swimming. People always freak out about sharks but fail to realize you go into the ocean you become part of the food chain. That shark doesn’t know whether your a human or just something else to eat
They Track her from Florida all the way to Canada as she migrates. No one is supposed to mess with her. she is protected.
