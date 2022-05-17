ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Enormous Great White Shark Is Now Just 20 Miles From North Carolina Coast

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shark, called Breton, has travelled thousands of miles up and down the North American coast after being tagged in 2020 weighing 1,400...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 77

James Turner
2d ago

Why are people so surprised by this?? I mean sharks do live in the ocean. Sometimes they even go into the sounds. Get used to it. That is their home.

Reply(2)
63
imretired
1d ago

That where it lives at in the ocean. What’s the big uproar about it swimming in its territory. If you’re worried about sharks don’t go into the ocean go to the local pool and go swimming. People always freak out about sharks but fail to realize you go into the ocean you become part of the food chain. That shark doesn’t know whether your a human or just something else to eat

Reply(4)
11
Javier Garcon
2d ago

They Track her from Florida all the way to Canada as she migrates. No one is supposed to mess with her. she is protected.

Reply
18
Related
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fischer
WOWK 13 News

1,000-pound great white shark spotted off New Jersey shoreline

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A great white shark weighing nearly 1,000 pounds was spotted near the New Jersey shoreline late last month, according to OCEARCH, a non-profit research group. The 12-foot shark named Ironbound was tagged with a tracking device that pinged around 90 miles from the Jersey shoreline at around 10:30 p.m. on April […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Shark Attacks#Shark Week#Ocean Research Group#Ocearch
99.9 KTDY

Whale-Watching Boat Hits Whale — Sends Passengers Flying

A well-known tourist attraction in Mexico took a scary turn late last week. A whale-watching boat carrying a group of tourists had a dangerous run-in with a humpback whale while off the coast of La Paz, Mexico. You have to see it to believe it. According to the police, six...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean and floats away

A beach house has fallen into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s coast and more are in danger of collapsing, US National Park Service officials said on Tuesday.Footage shared on social media shows the unoccupied home, located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, being swept away after falling into the waves.It is the second house on the road to collapse in recent months.The park service has confirmed the surrounding area has been closed off amid fears more properties are at risk of falling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen RooneyPutin may impose martial law in Russia if war drags on, US intelligence chief saysElon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s ‘morally wrong’ Twitter ban
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Figured Out What's Killing The World's Biggest Fish

Over 80 percent of international trade is carried by sea. Much of what we use and consume everyday either has been or will be transported on huge vessels which plough the global ocean. The courses these container vessels take are fixed shipping routes known as marine highways, which are not...
WILDLIFE
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man’s body found after boat washes ashore in North Carolina

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore Friday afternoon at Emerald Isle was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis, a spokesman for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said a man in his 50s was reported missing after […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy