ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Queen makes surprise appearance at Paddington station to open Elizabeth Line

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zg8ZP_0fgmWE1M00

The Queen has made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line today.

The 96-year-old monarch joins her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, for the official visit to the new London Underground line which is named in her honour.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the PA news agency: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The Queen attended the event with the help of a walking cane and wore a Stewart Parvin double-wool crepe coat in bright yellow with a matching dress and hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, accessorised with her Singapore brooch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksnW4_0fgmWE1M00

Her attendance was not publicly announced in advance due to her ongoing mobility problems.

The Queen unveiled a plaque stating that she “officially opened” the Elizabeth line.

Following the Queen's visit, Boris Johnson told the invited guests: “We're all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth line today.

“It was fantastic to see her.”

It comes after she made a trip to the Windsor Horse Show on Friday and was the guest of honour at the big “A Gallop Through History” event near Windsor on Sunday.

The latter was the first major event of a slew of festivities planned in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, to mark 70 years on the throne.

Today’s engagement marks the Queen’s first one outside of the Windsor area since she attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsPq9_0fgmWE1M00

Her Majesty and Prince Edward were welcomed by prime minister Boris Johnson, mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford.

They met staff who have been key to the project and who will run the railway, including train drivers, station staff and apprentices. The line will open to passengers on 24 May.

The Elizabeth line has cost an estimated £18.9 billion and was originally due to be completed in December 2018 on a budget of £14.8 billion. It will stretch from Reading and Heathrow Airport to Shenfield, Essex, and Abbey Wood in south-east London.

Join former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne at a Platinum Jubilee panel event run by The Independent on Thursday 17 May at 6.30pm.

The broadcaster and journalist will be joined by The Independent’s Associate Editor Sean O’Grady, Deputy Voices Editor Sunny Hundal and hosted by Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson to explore the highs and lows of Her Majesty’s seven decades on the throne.

For more information and to sign up for a ticket visit our Eventbrite page .

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea Flower Show to mark platinum jubilee with floral portrait of the Queen

The Chelsea Flower Show will return to London this week, with special displays to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.The garden show, which opens to the public on Tuesday 24 May, will include a floral sculptural portrait of the monarch in the official platinum jubilee shade of purple.This year marks the return of the event to its traditional May slot, after it took place in September in 2021 due to the pandemic.Members of the royal family and celebrities will get a first look at the show, hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), on Monday.Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Jennie Bond
Person
Boris Johnson
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Paddington#Transport For London#British Royal Family#Uk
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: First Wills in Jamaica, now Charles in Canada – these royal tours are forcing the Windsors to confront the past

Canada’s indigenous communities have appealed directly to Prince Charles for an apology from the monarchy for past colonial genocide during his tour of the country.This cry for atonement from the palace serves as confirmation – if ever it were needed – of how incumbent it is for the royal family to finally pay their dues by addressing the atrocities of the past. The future king and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been on a three-day tour of Canada – where the Queen is head of state – to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s platinum jubilee. It was there that...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour.Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.As drums were played Charles and Camilla watched as offerings of tobacco were thrown into a fire pit after they joined leaders and elders from the area in the settlement of Dettah, a thriving First Nations community of a few hundred.Leaders of First...
WORLD
The Independent

The Manchester Arena bombing: Five years on

Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombingOn 22 May 2017, Twenty-two people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert.A minute’s silence was held at Manchester Victoria Station to remember the people that lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack.Earlier in the day prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted his condolences to the victims of the attack saying “My thoughts are with the victims, families and friends of all those affected by the cowardly attack on Manchester Arena five years ago today.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Four men jailed for total of 86 years for murder of university studentDoctor warns of rising monkeypox transmission with ‘more cases every day’Minister refuses to say who called Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Piers Morgan reignites David Walliams feud as he calls comedian’s BGT appearance ‘creepy’

Piers Morgan has reignited his long-standing feud with David Walliams by branding the comedian “creepy”.Morgan, who served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent before Walliams, has previously argued with the Little Britain star, calling him a “treacherous piece of work” in 2020.On Saturday (21 May) night, Morgan shared his thoughts on the new series of BGT, praising all involved but Walliams.“Love the judging panel on @BGT - apart from David Walliams,” he wrote.“All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.”The Independent has contacted Walliams’ representatives for comment.Last year, Morgan accused Walliams of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bikers hit the road in vintage dress to raise money for men’s health

Bikers up and down the UK, including astronaut Tim Peake, put on their finest clothing on Sunday to raise money for men’s health.More than 50 cities took part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as motorbike enthusiasts rode vintage and classically styled bikes in places such as London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.The event aims to raise awareness of suicide and prostate cancer among men, with funds raised on behalf of men’s health charity Movember, which aims to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% by 2030.Waistcoats, patterned helmets, jackets and vintage goggles were all on show as well as...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy