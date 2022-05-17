ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Explains Why Tampon Applicator Was Present in Depp Drug Photo

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heard told Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez it was "a device that I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Indy100

'What a lovely couple': Trump says Amber Heard has arm like baseball pitcher in first comments on Depp trial

Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple." He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher."Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Tampons#The Washington Post
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy