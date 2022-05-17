Wellesley Defeats Framingham 8-6

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Jewish Day School in Framingham is kicking off a campaign to raise $50,000 in 5 days!. “After years of educating children through a pandemic, MetroWest Jewish Day School needs your help to grow. Starting in less than one week on Sunday, May 22 and continuing through Thursday, May 26, 2022, we are calling on our supporters–students, parents, alumni, donors, and friends–to help us Clear the Path to a stronger MWJDS for today and for tomorrow through an intensive 5-day fundraising effort,” announced the school.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO