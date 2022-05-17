ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Wellesley Defeats Framingham 8-6

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High baseball team lost to Wellesley High 8-6 today, May 16. Junior Jaron Duffy pitched 2 and 2/3...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Athletics To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Title IX

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Athletic Department is holding a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government, including athletics.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Places Third at Tenacity Challenge

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High competed in the Tenacity Challenge at Bedford High on April 30. The 8-member team consisted of Gaina Jean Pierre, Bernide Bernadeau, Maya Jacobs, Michelda Charles, Tyaisha Abdul-Aziz, Natalie Blue , Mahalia Cullen, Ky McGee. The Flyers finished third in the history argument challenge. Tenacity Challenge...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Sports
Wellesley, MA
Sports
City
Wellesley, MA
Wellesley, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Geraldine Katherine (Morley) Fair, 89

NATICK – Geraldine Katherine (Morley) Fair of Natick and Centerville, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was faith-filled, fun loving, selfless, kind, bold and so thoughtful with her prayers and notes. Her letters to her children and grandchildren always finished with the signature “Love, Peace and Joy! She lived her faith; it was her life and she passed on that faith to all of us.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Noche De Fiesta Coming To Downtown Framingham July 23

FRAMINGHAM – Noche De Fiesta is planned for downtown Framingham on Saturday, July 23. The first-ever summer block party will take place on Lexington Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the City of Framingham Public Library, the fiesta will feature a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Maureen (Dunn) Grenga, 80

ASHLAND – Maureen A. (Dunn) Grenga 80, of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Naples, passed away on May 13, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of her late husband John S. Grenga, Mother to Lauren M. Covell of Naples, FL, and Michael S. Covell (Nancy), and grandmother to Alexander, Chloe and Blake of Ashland, Stephen F. Covell of North Reading, and Paul J. Covell of Tampa, FL, her stepchildren, Jennifer G. Grenga of Madison, TN, Jeff C. Grenga of Nashville, TN. and Julie S. Grenga of Madison, TN, and lastly her precious cat Fergie.
ASHLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Framingham High Baseball#Wellesley High 8 6#Tigers
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Leacu, 75

ASHLAND – Barbara A Leacu, 75, a lifelong resident of Ashland passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herve and Delia (Krauchune) Beaudoin. She was the wife of the late William M Leacu, and sister to the late...
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Helga (Kouyoumdjian) Naoum, 77

FRAMINGHAM – Helga A. (Kouyoumdjian) Naoum, 77, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Helga is the daughter of the late Armen & Aida Kouyoumdjian, and the beloved wife of Razik Naoum for 48 years.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rossi Receives Dean’s Award at Colgate University

HAMILTON, NEW YORK – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Lin Ying Rossi of Ashland, a graduate of Newton North High School...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Jewish Day School Kicking Off Campaign To Raise $50,000 in 5 Days

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Jewish Day School in Framingham is kicking off a campaign to raise $50,000 in 5 days!. “After years of educating children through a pandemic, MetroWest Jewish Day School needs your help to grow. Starting in less than one week on Sunday, May 22 and continuing through Thursday, May 26, 2022, we are calling on our supporters–students, parents, alumni, donors, and friends–to help us Clear the Path to a stronger MWJDS for today and for tomorrow through an intensive 5-day fundraising effort,” announced the school.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Musical Festival Saturday, May 21

WAYLAND – Saturday, May 21, is the Wayland Music Festival. The event celebrates spring and the Wayland community with music, art, food, and face painting in a festival atmosphere from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Wayland Town Center at 400 Boston Post Road. Rain date is Sunday, May...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy