Cary, IL

Boy, 3, killed after being hit by school bus in Cary; identity released

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A three-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus in north suburban Cary Monday afternoon, police said.

Cary police and fire crews responded to the area of Cherry and Hill streets at about 3:39 p.m. after a report of an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian.

After arriving, emergency crews found a young child had died after being hit by a school bus, police said. The coroner identified him as Samuel Huddleston of Cary.

A school bus driver and a student were on the bus at the time of the accident, police said. Neither were injured.

Cary police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.

The Daily Herald reports the bus driver is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

