There is a unique window of opportunity to invest in Education 4.0: an approach to reimagining education in a way that is inclusive, focuses on a broad range of skills to prepare learners for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and leverages technological and pedagogical innovation to put learners at the centre of learning. Global inequities in childhood education—compounded by a COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered schools for an estimated 1.6 billion children as well as rapid technological transformation that is sure to transform the nature work in the next generation—further underline the need to go beyond the pre-pandemic "business as usual".

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO