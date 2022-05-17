ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, IA

Nashua-Plainfield's Rinken commits to UNI

KIMT
 3 days ago

NASHUA (KWWL) -- Garret Rinken is staying close to home. The state championship wrestler on Monday...

www.kimt.com

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State makes five-star forward Omaha Biliew’s top-four

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Top of Iowa Conference announces realignment plans

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Osage is being asked to switch divisions in the Top of Iowa Conference so Riceville can join. The superintendents of the conference’s member schools met Wednesday and asked the Osage Community School District to move to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West beginning in the 2023-34 school year. The conference says it wants a decision by July 1 and if Osage accepts, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Mayo boys' tennis team advances to the State Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Section Tournament wrapped up Thursday for boys' tennis teams. In the finals, it was the number two seed Century Panthers against the number one seed, the Mayo Spartans. The Spartans will advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Mayo beat Century...
ROCHESTER, MN
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State adds three to 2022 football roster

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of three players to his roster. The three players will be eligible to compete in 2022. The additions include transfer wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and junior college defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee. Stanley,...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

THIRD Black Bear Sighting in NE Iowa in Two Weeks [WATCH]

On May 6, a sighting of a black bear took place in Dubuque that threw Iowans into a frenzy. Bears don't have a significant population in the Hawkeye State and aren't considered to be a species that's local. So, when there's one sighting, it's pretty surprising. Dubuque is now up...
DUBUQUE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Basketball Assistant Courtney Eldridge Talks About His Promotion

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa assistant basketball coach Courtney Eldridge feels the experience he gained with the Hawkeye program prepared him to become a fulltime assistant. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery elevated Eldridge to replace Billy Taylor, who was named the new head coach at Elon. Eldridge spent the past thee years as director of recruiting and player development and prior to that was the video coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Gage Gundy Reports First Scholarship Offer From Northern Iowa

Stillwater High School quarterback Gage Gundy, the mini-me product of OSU coach Mike Gundy and a 2023 prospect, announced Wednesday what is believed to be his first Division I offer from the University of Northern Iowa. Gundy lists himself as a 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit on social media. He’s a multi-sport...
STILLWATER, OK
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
kchanews.com

Breaking: Power Outages In Charles City, Waterloo Thursday Morning

Over 1,800 MidAmerican Energy customers in Charles City and Waterloo are or were without power this (Thursday) morning. While thunderstorms have been impacting northeast Iowa, there’s no official word on the cause of the outage. Almost 1,200 Charles City customers are affected and almost 700 customers have outages in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Severe Weather Taking Aim At Central, Northern Iowa

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
Decorah Public Opinion

Chasing smalljaws on the lower Upper Iowa

Mother Nature doesn’t care a whit about the Gregorian calendar which drives human behavior here in the Driftless Area. Life forms at the peak of the food pyramid, I believe March 20 was supposed to usher in spring. But in calendar year 2022 Mother Nature brought us a hybrid....
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

A night to honor fallen heroes in SE Minnesota and show 'great support'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You're invited to a program to honor fallen Minnesota law enforcement officers. The event will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. The service is to honor law enforcement and corrections officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives serving their communities all across Southeast Minnesota.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA

