ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Homicides Are Now At 25 For 2022

By Greg Atoms
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Shreveport has now reached 25 homicides for the year. The latest homicide in 2022 happened in the middle of the night on May 16th. Shreveport Police say a woman...

710keel.com

Comments / 2

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance call leads to charges

A Coushatta man was arrested Sunday evening after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 33. The alleged victim told officers her boyfriend of several months kicked her on the left side of her body during the incident in the parking lot. The boyfriend, Derenzo Jefferson, 31, said he was driving down the road and received a text message on his phone. Jefferson said the victim felt threatened and wanted him to pull over, so he stopped at the travel plaza. Jefferson said he never kicked the victim at any time.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night, and police are working to find the person who did it. Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of Sunset Acres.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night. Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road. Jon Temple, 40,...
MANSFIELD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Child Shot At Apartment Complex

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Patzman Street on May 16th. The call came in just after 7:30pm and was centered around the Canaan Village Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old child who had been shot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Watch Shreveport’s Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony (VIDEO)

On Wednesday (5/18/22) Shreveport Police Department held a memorial ceremony in honor of officers who have died while on duty. The ceremony took place at the Riverfront in Downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway. The ceremony began with the presentation of the flags by SPD officers. Throughout the ceremony, the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch Out – These Crimes Increase During the Summer in Shreveport

There's no doubt that a heat wave is coming to our area, but (according to the Shreveport Police) did you know that a crime wave was coming with it?. As the temperatures rise, so do occurrences of one particular category of crime. According to the report from the ArkLaTex Homepage, Shreveport Police are warning residents to safeguard themselves against property crimes - especially when it comes to vehicles.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Violent Crime
KSLA

Man allegedly drives truck into swimming pool

Bus service is coming to south Bossier City. The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Cheng charged at gunman at California church, allowing others to subdue and hog tie him. SporTran to add temporary trial run in south Bossier. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 710 KEEL

SporTran Trial Bus Route Coming to South Bossier

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Bossier City Council members voted to move forward with a 6-month trial fixed-service bus route for South Bossier. SporTran service in South Bossier begins Monday, June 13, and will run Monday through Friday each week. SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department. Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.
LONGVIEW, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy