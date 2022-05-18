ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Long Islanders head to the polls to vote on school budgets, boards

By News 12 Staff
Long Islanders voted on school budgets and school boards in over 100 districts Tuesday.

Districts across the area tell News 12 they thought this might be a year of more complacency, as most requested moderate tax hikes.

For Northport-East Northport schools, it's about a 1.8% increase.

In Northport, the budget detailed that 100% of state aid went toward reducing the tax levy. Funding in the budget went to a variety of things including an increase in the accessibility to counseling support, broadening programs and ensuring small class sizes.

Across Long Island, 124 districts are voted on $14.3 billion in proposed spending, 441 school board candidates and 96 special propositions.

BUDGETS : Click or tap here to see your school’s proposed budget .

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS

One big question this year for districts such as Riverhead, Sachem and Brentwood is what to do with extra funds from the state and feds.

The districts are proposing an additional class period a day for electives like debate or sign language or a double period for students struggling with certain courses. They say the proposed budget is tax cap-compliant and represents an increase of just over 2%.

Some voters say any increase in taxes is cause for concern.

Farmingville resident Carl tells News 12 he voted Tuesday because he is concerned about how his finances will be impacted by schools' budgets and who will be on the school board.

Michael Cohen, former Brentwood superintendent and education consultant, says voters should focus on how their district will distribute resources and raise student achievement.

"I'm told that there are candidates running here on Long Island on a platform of no masks, no vaccines," Cohen says. "School board has no power, no authority whatsoever in that regard."

Polls closed at 9 p.m. in most districts.

