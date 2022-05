Arlington County Board members on May 14 approved a surcharge on taxi fares to help cabbies survive the high-gas-price environment the nation now finds itself in. There will now be a $1-per-trip surcharge tacked onto the final fare in place from June 1 to Nov. 30. The surcharge, sought by local taxi companies, is recommended by county-government staff and was supported by the Transportation Commission.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO