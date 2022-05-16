ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdHTG_0fgmBhxa00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County issues alert for mysterious illness affecting camp attendees

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning for anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio, from Friday to Sunday. The Health Department recommends attendees or their family members get medical attention if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or chills. Anyone suffering from these symptoms […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in felonious assault case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man accused of felonious assault for “Wanted Wednesday.” Omar A. Jones, 39, is wanted as a suspect in a felonious assault Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road. Police warn Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous. Crime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect steals 2 leaf blowers from SW Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a suspect helped himself to two leaf blowers during a theft from a southwest Columbus store.  At about 3:23 p.m., May 11, a man entered a store in the 1600 block of Georgesville Square and grabbed two leaf blowers valued at nearly $660 before walking out of the store without […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coping with postpartum depression

As any woman who has given birth knows, there are a lot of changes happening during, and after pregnancy. And we are talking about the body and the mind. The risks and realities of postpartum depression are the focus of this Health Matters.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy