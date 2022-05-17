ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopee-owner Sea tops revenue estimates on e-commerce strength

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Singapore-based Sea Ltd beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, driven by improvements in its core e-commerce business in South East Asia and Latin America, sending...

wsau.com

freightwaves.com

Walmart’s fiscal Q1 results come in very light

Wall Street doesn’t like surprises, especially when they come from a company that doesn’t typically deliver them. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results Tuesday that even its top executives didn’t anticipate. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher fuel and labor costs, and a general surge in...
Benzinga

Lowe's Q1 Sales Miss Street View; Affirms FY22 Outlook

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $23.66 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $23.76 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business fell 3.8%. EPS of $3.51 beat the consensus of $3.23. Gross profit declined 1% Y/Y...
TheStreet

Lowe's Stock Slips After Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report shares were gently lower after the home-improvement chain reported fiscal-first-quarter net income exceeded analyst estimates while total revenue lagged expectations. Sales in the quarter "were in line with our expectations, excluding our outdoor seasonal categories," which were hurt by unseasonably cold weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Latin America#Total Revenue#Shopee#Reuters#Sea Ltd#Refinitiv Ibes
WWD

Woolrich Sees Business Potential in the U.S., Direct Retail, E-commerce

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, outerwear specialist Woolrich has followed through with its ambitious plans to focus on direct retail, upscale its e-commerce operations and leverage online marketplaces. “The business mix has changed completely,” explained chief executive officer Stefano Saccone, stressing the renewed focus on directly operated retail, be it the brick-and-mortar network or online channels. Since joining the company in 2019 from VF Corp., the CEO has ferried Woolrich through a retail transformation, with the segment now accounting for 60 percent of sales versus 15 percent in the past.More...
CNBC

Kohl's says two top executives are leaving, as company seeks buyer

Kohl's said Wednesday that it is losing two of its top executives, as the retailer searches for a potential buyer amid pressure from activists to sell the business. Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, is departing immediately, the retailer said in a securities filing. Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer, is expected to depart June 1.
Sourcing Journal

Zara Owner Bets $104 Million on Adidas-Backed Circular Fiber

Click here to read the full article. Inditex has signed a three-year commitment to purchase 30 percent of the Infinited Fiber Company’s future output. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportUp Close: In Conversation with Pangaia's Christine GoulayTommy Hilfiger to Launch Tees Made with Infinited Fiber CompanyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
FOXBusiness

Netflix tells employees to spend company money 'wisely' after major subscriber loss

Streaming giant Netflix is advising its employees to be more careful with how they are spending company money, according to a new memo posted to the company's website. The directive is found in a memo, first reported by Variety, titled "Netflix Culture – Seeking Excellence." Under the "Judgment" section, it encourages employees to "spend our members' money wisely."
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
WWD

Kohl’s Chief Merchant Doug Howe Leaving

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp., which just wrapped up (and won) a bruising proxy battle with activist investors and has been fielding takeover offers, is seeing some C-suite changeover as well.  Doug Howe, who has been the off-mall retailer’s chief merchandising officer since 2018, is leaving the company effectively immediately, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening The SEC filing also noted that the company announced last...
Reuters

Southeast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen

May 19 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia's No. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast a rebound in its rideshare and food delivery businesses as economies recover from a pandemic-led slump, sending its U.S.-listed shares surging 32%. The company's rideshare business, which suffered from pandemic-led...
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
