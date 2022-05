Avatar 2 is possibly the most sought-after sequel to many movie series within the last decade and now, thanks to YM Cinema, we get to share details in how it was shot. The world of cinema 3D is a weird beast, would would think they would all be shot on 360 degree cameras, but in reality they usually 2 camera rigged together and set to record both both left and right "views" so they can be assigned to the corresponding eyes, I have even seen 4 or even 6 cameras all rigged together to produce a 3 dimension image in post when they wanted to great vast 3D vistas.

