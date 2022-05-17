ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘The Syndicate’ & ‘Band Of Gold’ Writer Kay Mellor Dies: British Screenwriting Legend Was 71

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0Isq_0fgm8tNE00

Click here to read the full article.

Kay Mellor , the writer of British dramas such as The Syndicate and Band of Gold , has passed away. She was 71.

Her production company, Rollem Productions, released a statement confirming the news, saying: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022. We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends.

Mellor was considered British TV writing royalty, and had hits with the BBC series The Syndicate , which was remade for ABC as Lucky 7 in 2013; and ITV dramas Girlfriends and Band of Gold . She also wrote Fat Friends , which was among the first shows to star James Corden.

The industry reacted with shock and compassion this morning, with many taking to social media to post tributes. One producer who worked with Mellor on indie production initiatives told Deadline he was “devastated” and would remember her as “a champion” and “full of life.”

“I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away,” said BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. “Kay was an outstanding writer and creative force behind many of the nation’s best loved television dramas. She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking center stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

Actor, comedian and campaigner Lenny Henry added: “I was saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has died. I was lucky to work with her on The Syndicate and found her to be incredibly creative , funny and instinctive. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get the best from us as actors. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Closes Director Of Factual, Arts & Classical Music Post, Shifts Entertainment Boss Kate Phillips To Director Of Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has officially closed the Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music role following a botched interview process and instead promoted entertainment boss Kate Phillips to the newly-created Director of Unscripted post. Following a months-long process, Deadline revealed last week that none of the final candidates in line to replace Patrick Holland as Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music had been successful, with Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore rethinking the very nature of the role. Her solution, unveiled this afternoon, is to restructure by closing the post and shifting Entertainment Director Phillips to...
NFL
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Maggie Peterson Dies: ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Maggie Peterson, an actress who made a lasting impression as the sweet-natured, occasionally flirtatious mountain girl Charlene Darling on The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s, died May 15 in Colorado, her family has announced. “It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon,” the family posted on Facebook today. “She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although she appeared on only five episodes of the classic rural sitcom in the Charlene role, Peterson was among the show’s...
NFL
BBC

Kay Mellor: Actress and Fat Friends creator dies aged 71

Actress, screenwriter and director Kay Mellor has died aged 71, it has been announced. A spokesman for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, confirmed "with profound sadness" that she died on Sunday. She was known for creating and writing the ITV series Fat Friends - which helped launch James Corden's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Mellor
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Oona Chaplin
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
James Corden
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...
SEA RANCH, CA
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British#Rollem Productions#Bbc#Abc#Itv#Fat Friends
Deadline

Mike Hagerty Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles on Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on Seinfeld, has died. His death April 29 was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy. No cause was given. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Bruce MacVittie Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘American Buffalo’ Actor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Bruce MacVittie, a prolific New York stage actor who made his Broadway debut opposite Al Pacino in a 1983 production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo and became familiar to television viewers through roles on The Sopranos, Law & Order and As The World Turns, died May 7 at a hospital in New York City. He was 65. His death was announced by his wife, Carol Ochs, to The New York Times. A cause has not been determined. MacVittie, a co-founder of the celebrated Off Broadway company Naked Angels, made his Broadway debut in 1983 under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Off Unless Company Shows Proof Of Fake Account Data; Stock Falls Some More

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk said overnight that his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter can’t move ahead unless the company backs up statements about the number of fake accounts on the platform, which the company has put at under 5%. It’s something he’s been picking at for days but made explicit in a tweet early Tuesday as some estimates put the number of spam accounts at 20%. “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof...
NFL
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

What Makes Tom Cruise’s Star Shine So Brightly? Directors Share Their Insights – Cannes Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. Top Gun: Maverick’s Cannes Film Festival premiere marks another high point in the movie star career of Tom Cruise. The actor turns 60 on July 3, and unlike most leading men of that age who become quicker to call for the stunt double, Cruise shows little evidence of slowing down after 43 films. If anything, his Mission: Impossible stunts seem to grow more ambitiously dangerous, not to mention the fact that he and director Doug Liman will become the first to actually shoot a space film in space for real—aboard one of Elon...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy