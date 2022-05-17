ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Hidden Gem: Speculative Sci-Fi Gets the Social Realist Treatment in ‘Plan 75’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzNuI_0fgm8lYe00

When Japanese filmmaker Chie Hayakawa returned to Tokyo in 2008 after 10 years of living in New York, she saw her home country through fresh eyes — and it wasn’t what she remembered.

“I was surprised by how intolerant Japan had become,” she says. “There was this new idea of ‘self-responsibility’ that was being talked about everywhere, and the implication seemed to be that the marginalized should find a way to fend for themselves.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Then, in 2016, one of the worst crimes in Japanese modern history occurred: A 26-year-old man went on a stabbing spree in a care facility for the disabled north of Tokyo, killing 19 and severely injuring 26 others. The killer justified his actions with a shocking string of statements, arguing for a world where the severely disabled could be euthanized to “ease the burden” on their families and society at large.

“I was enraged and thought, if Japan were to accelerate down this path of intolerance, what would it look like?” Hayakawa says. Her conclusion was Plan 75.

Hayakawa’s debut feature, expanded from a 2018 short, imagines a future Japan in which the government has introduced a policy offering all citizens above the age of 75 with an all-expenses-paid voluntary euthanasia service. The program is aggressively marketed to Japan’s elderly as a responsible way to ensure that they don’t become a burden on those around them, and instead help the country address its economically disadvantageous demographics. (Japan is by far the world’s oldest nation, with more than 29 percent of the population 65 or older, compared with 17 percent in the U.S. Facing spiraling budget deficits, the government recently introduced policies to encourage delayed retirement and to trim the country’s relatively generous social safety net.)

Hayakawa says she interviewed 15 elderly Japanese women of various background as research during the film’s development. All of them told her that if a program like Plan 75 existed, they would probably consider it, “because they don’t want to be a burden.”

“In Japanese culture, we are so bound by this idea that you should not trouble other people and that doing so is very inappropriate and shameful,” Hayakawa says. “It makes it almost impossible for us to ask for help,” she adds. “Ultimately, I wanted this film to wake the audience up and remind them to have empathy.”

Unlike much speculative fiction, Plan 75 doesn’t take its concept to absurdist lengths or employ a heightened sci-fi aesthetic. Instead, it unfolds in a frank, social realist style, the impact deepened by how entirely plausible its finely detailed scenarios are.

“People tend to expect the film to be a futuristic sci-fi, but I felt it would be more effective to help the audience imagine that this society is just an extension of our real world today,” she says.

Plan 75 follows an elegant, elderly woman (Chieko Baishô) as her options gradually dwindle: Unlucky in marriage and childless, she has no immediate family to spend time with; her dearest friend passes away abruptly; decent work at her age becomes harder and harder to come by, pushing self-sufficiency out of grasp. Increasingly, society seems to be telling her that Plan 75 is the only sensible option — especially once she meets the cheerful young staff who are there to talk her through the policy’s sales spiel (participants are given a cash payout to settle their final affairs) and onboard her into the program (regular check-in calls, just to chat, help ensure patients don’t have any second thoughts).

Plan 75 ‘s young recruitment agent is played by the handsome and personable young Japanese actor Hayato Isomura. “I wanted somebody who has this kind face and gentle demeanor as he goes about his job — and yet, what he’s actually doing is recommending people to die,” Hayakawa explains. “It begins as ironical, but becomes more tragic as he awakens to what he’s doing.”

Ultimately, Plan 75 also explores what it means to affirm life when so much of it has been stripped away. “I wanted to show that finding the beauty to live is not something that can be explained in the rational, logical way of economic policy,” Hayakawa says. “Instead, I tried to give it cinematic expression.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: How Japanese Anime Became the World’s Most Bankable Genre

The coronavirus pandemic has yielded many surprising insights for the global film and TV business. One of the most curious new facts to emerge is that Japanese anime might just be the world’s most COVID-resistant form of popular entertainment. During the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, when total U.S. box office sales fell 80 percent for the year and Japan’s theatrical market slipped 45 percent, Japan’s total anime industry contracted just 3.5 percent, with a total market value of about $21.3 billion (more than 2.4 trillion yen). In that same fraught year, the anime business also produced its biggest theatrical...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Opener ‘Final Cut’ Delivers Laughs, Earns 4-Minute Standing Ovation

On a night when Cannes opened its 75th milestone festival by focusing on serious global tragedies, the audience got a reprieve with Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut. The movie, which The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Jordan Mintzer called “clever and giddily entertaining,” screened to steady laughter in the 2,000-seat Lumieré Theatre and earned a solid four-minute standing ovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Is Masking Up the Biggest Fashion Faux Pas at the Fest This Year?Cannes Market to Put Cinema's COVID Rebound to the TestCannes: Donnie Yen to Star in Chinese Tentpole 'Sakra' (Exclusive) The film was previously titled Z, but Hazanavicius changed its...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viggo Mortensen: Cannes Hasn’t Fully Given David Cronenberg “His Due”

17 years since he came to Cannes with his first David Cronenberg collaboration, the universally-acclaimed A History of Violence, in which he played a small-town diner owner whose mobster past returns to haunt him, Viggo Mortensen returns to the Palais with his fourth. Following 2007’s Eastern Promises (playing a heavily tattooed Russian gangster) and 2011’s A Dangerous Method (playing Sigmund Freud), the latest entry in a blossoming creative partnership seems to be something wildly different, taking Cronenberg back to his early body horror roots. Having its world premiere in the Official Competition lineup, Crimes of the Future is set in a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayato Isomura
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Cristian Mungiu
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot. The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Mining Equipment#Realist#Japanese#Ifc Films#U S Forest Whitaker
The Hollywood Reporter

Stan Lee Returns to Marvel Studios With Genius Brands, POW! Entertainment Licensing Deal (Exclusive)

Call it Stan Lee: Homecoming. In a unique deal, Stan Lee, the beloved co-creator of Spider-Man, Avengers and Hulk who died in 2018, is returning to Marvel Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesAbandoned 'Fantastic Four' Film Star Alex Hyde-White Talks Cherished Legacy and New "Force to Be Reckoned With" Reed Richards ActorFantastic Four: A Complicated Cinematic Flashback -- And Why Fans Are Elated for Group's Future Following 'Doctor Strange 2' Marvel has signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to license the name...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk: Twitter Deal “Cannot Move Forward” Without “Proof” on Fake Accounts

Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter “cannot move forward” without “proof” for a fake accounts estimate previously disclosed by the social media giant, the Tesla and SpaceX boss tweeted on Tuesday. Last week, he had said the mega-transaction was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” That comment came after a Twitter regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which the firm estimated how many of its “monetizable daily active users” were false or spam accounts. Twitter reported 229 million users who were served advertising...
BUSINESS
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Fifth Element’: How Luc Besson’s Space Opera Conquered Cannes 25 Years Ago

It takes a lot to crack the top list of Cannes parties. But an event costing a festival record $1 million and featuring a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show, a futuristic ballet and guests including the biggest A-list couple on the planet, not to mention dinner, fireworks and tickets in the form of a specially-made Swatch watch, certainly sounds like it has the right sort of ludicrous credentials. The party in question was for The Fifth Element, which opened the 50th Cannes Film Festival in 1997 in extravagant, star-studded style and now firmly resides on the list of cinema’s cult classics. Luc...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC Movie ‘Wonder Twins’ Shut Down by Warner Bros.

The Wonder Twins have been deactivated. The DC-based feature project, which was to have begun production in early July, has been shelved, according to multiple sources.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrank Grillo Horror-Thriller 'Merciless' Among New Additions to Sentient's Cannes SlateChina Eyes "Restart" of International Cooperation Post-PandemicBuenos Aires Launches International Film Production Rebate The project was being developed as a feature for HBO Max and had Riverdale star KJ Apa and 1883 actress Isabel May on board to star. Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the script for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam, wrote the Wonder Twins script and was due to direct. Sources say...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sophia Loren’s Kids: Meet Her Sons, Edoardo & Carlo

Sophia Loren is one of the most iconic actresses of all time with a career spanning from the 1950s to now. Born in Italy, her roles include both Italian and American productions. In 1961, she and the film Two Women made history when she became the first person to receive an Academy Award for a role that was not spoken in English.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Academy Restores Theatrical Qualifying Requirement, Sets Other Rule Changes

The slap-happy 94th Oscars is now in the rear view mirror as the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued rules and campaign regulations governing the race to the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Some of the most notable changes are as follows:More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Lineup Offers Host of Oscar HopefulsPeabody Awards: Dan Rather Recognized With Career Achievement HonorSean "Diddy" Combs Makes Subtle Joke About Oscars Slap at Billboard Music Awards Eligibility period After two cycles shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy is now returning to its traditional calendar year eligibility period...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

Viola Davis Reveals a Director Called Her by His Maid’s Name, Speaks Out on Hollywood’s Slow Race Progress (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis joined Variety and Kering at the Cannes Film Festival for a powerful Women In Motion conversation in which she revealed a director once called her by his maid’s name. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor was talking about Hollywood’s perception of Black actors and how the amount of roles she can play remains limited due to her skin color, even at her A-list stature. “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Hawke Joins Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson in Yale’s ‘The Kill Room’ (Exclusive)

Maya Hawke is set to appear onscreen alongside her mother, Uma Thurman, for the very first time, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal. Hawke has been cast in Yale Entertainment’s dark comedic thriller The Kill Room, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello. The Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been added to the cast alongside other newly unveiled names, including Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Little Man Tate, Entourage) and Larry Pine (Succession, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom).More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer ESPN Would Be “Different Offering” Than ESPN+, CFO Says

When Disney eventually transitions its linear TV channel ESPN into a direct-to-consumer version, the resulting product would be a “different offering” from ESPN+, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said on Wednesday at an investor conference. “What ESPN+ is today is a complement to, not a substitute for, ESPN linear, so it doesn’t make any sense to just port over all of those linear rights — which come with rights expense — to an ESPN+ at the price point that it currently is,” McCarthy said at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Drops First Disney+ TrailerReborn...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy