Orangeburg County, SC

National Water Safety Month with Craig Melvin

 2 days ago

National Water Safety Month with Craig Melvin

Talkin' Trash Tuesday

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Arkansas water tower featuring Johnny Cash vandalized

KINGSLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Every town has something they’re known for. In Kingsland, that’s Johnny Cash. The southern Arkansas town of 500 was the birthplace of the music legend. Recently, however, Johnny’s been acting up, all thanks to a new, crude addition. A silhouette of Cash was...
KINGSLAND, AR
Soda City Live: Columbia International Festival returns for 27th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd, the Columbia International Festival will be returning to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and this year they will highlight Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. The event offers a peek inside cultures from all over the world, right in our...
COLUMBIA, SC
Officer Barr honored by Georgia nonprofit Point 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officer Drew Barr was recently honored by the nonprofit Point 27. Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in Cayce on April 24, 2022. He was known in the community as a dedicated public servant through his time as a firefighter, EMS and police officer.
CAYCE, SC
Starbucks in Greenville becomes first in state to unionize

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Starbucks in Greenville voted to unionize, becoming the first of its kind in South Carolina. On Monday, employees of the Starbucks on Pelham Road near I-85 voted 8 to 1 to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. According to the National Labor Relations Board, there...
GREENVILLE, SC
Vehicle on fire stalls traffic on I-26 West near Cayce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle on fire has stalled traffic on I-26 West near exit 116 (I-77). According to SCDOT, the incident closed the two right lanes of traffic around 12:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
CAYCE, SC
Craig Melvin
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. RCSD said Alisa Wood was last seen on Cactus Drive on May 9, 2022. There is a concern for her wellbeing, she has medical conditions that require medication. RCSD said because she may have been without those medications for an extended period, she may be in danger.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia working to resolve taste and smell issues in tap water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Water and Sewer said they are working to correct a water quality issue. Officials said recently they’ve received complaints about earthy smells and tastes from customer tap water. The strange smells and tastes are the result of algae that grows in Lake Murray and Broad River during the summer months. They said it is safe to drink.
COLUMBIA, SC

