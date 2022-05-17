National Water Safety Month with Craig Melvin

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
KINGSLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Every town has something they’re known for. In Kingsland, that’s Johnny Cash. The southern Arkansas town of 500 was the birthplace of the music legend. Recently, however, Johnny’s been acting up, all thanks to a new, crude addition. A silhouette of Cash was...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd, the Columbia International Festival will be returning to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and this year they will highlight Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. The event offers a peek inside cultures from all over the world, right in our...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officer Drew Barr was recently honored by the nonprofit Point 27. Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in Cayce on April 24, 2022. He was known in the community as a dedicated public servant through his time as a firefighter, EMS and police officer.
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner David West is inviting the public to a memorial service. The memorial service is for ten unclaimed Kershaw County residents. The service begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The home-going will be held at Malvern Hill Baptist Church in...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Starbucks in Greenville voted to unionize, becoming the first of its kind in South Carolina. On Monday, employees of the Starbucks on Pelham Road near I-85 voted 8 to 1 to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. According to the National Labor Relations Board, there...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle on fire has stalled traffic on I-26 West near exit 116 (I-77). According to SCDOT, the incident closed the two right lanes of traffic around 12:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following recent incidents on its campuses, the Richland School District Two Board is starting a committee that aims to improve the safety and security of both students and staff. Last month, a student at Spring Valley High School was arrested after bringing a handgun to school.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. RCSD said Alisa Wood was last seen on Cactus Drive on May 9, 2022. There is a concern for her wellbeing, she has medical conditions that require medication. RCSD said because she may have been without those medications for an extended period, she may be in danger.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Water and Sewer said they are working to correct a water quality issue. Officials said recently they’ve received complaints about earthy smells and tastes from customer tap water. The strange smells and tastes are the result of algae that grows in Lake Murray and Broad River during the summer months. They said it is safe to drink.
Comments / 0