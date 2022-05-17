National Water Safety Month with Craig Melvin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. RCSD said Alisa Wood was last seen on Cactus Drive on May 9, 2022. There is a concern for her wellbeing, she has medical conditions that require medication. RCSD said because she may have been without those medications for an extended period, she may be in danger.

