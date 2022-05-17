ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes Flashback: David Bowie Made His Croisette Debut in 1978 With 'Just a Gigolo'

By Ryan Gajewski
 2 days ago
David Bowie first appeared at Cannes for a project he later regretted making.

The legendary entertainer, who died in 2016 at age 69, hit the Croisette for Just a Gigolo in 1978, two years after earning acclaim for his first major film role as an alien in The Man Who Fell to Earth . Directed by David Hemmings, Just a Gigolo starred Bowie as a World War I hero who becomes a sex worker in Berlin, with Marlene Dietrich playing his madam in her final movie role.

The film was a critical and box office bomb, and a few years later Bowie said in an interview with NME that he was furious with himself for making it, calling it “my 32 Elvis Presley movies contained in one.”

Nonetheless, his Gigolo co-star Kim Novak, who played a widow exploring a fling with Bowie’s character, has fond memories of the production, telling THR that working with him was “all harmony” and made the experience special for her. “We rode home together in the backseat of a limo from location — it took almost an hour,” she recalls. “So we would either be singing silly songs together, or I would just fall asleep with my head on his shoulder.”

Bowie returned to Cannes in 1983 for director Nagisa Oshima’s World War II film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and Tony Scott’s horror flick The Hunger . The gory Hunger , featuring Bowie as a vampire in a love triangle with Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon, received mixed reviews. Mr. Lawrence , in which Bowie played a British POW at a Japanese prison camp, was well received, going on to win a BAFTA for best score. Among its fans were directors Akira Kurosawa and Christopher Nolan — who, two decades later, cast Bowie as a fictionalized Nikola Tesla in his 2006 period thriller The Prestige .

The iconic rocker’s presence will be felt again at the fest on May 23, when Brett Morgen unveils his documentary Moonage Daydream in a Midnight Screening. The film has the support of the Bowie estate and draws from thousands of hours of footage, much of it previously unshared.

The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: How Japanese Anime Became the World’s Most Bankable Genre

The coronavirus pandemic has yielded many surprising insights for the global film and TV business. One of the most curious new facts to emerge is that Japanese anime might just be the world’s most COVID-resistant form of popular entertainment. During the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, when total U.S. box office sales fell 80 percent for the year and Japan’s theatrical market slipped 45 percent, Japan’s total anime industry contracted just 3.5 percent, with a total market value of about $21.3 billion (more than 2.4 trillion yen). In that same fraught year, the anime business also produced its biggest theatrical...
COMICS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
