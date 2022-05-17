This Ohio Home Is On Sale For $900K And Has The Perfect Retro Basement
A home in Findlay, Ohio, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, sits on over 2 acres, and boasts just under 5,000 square feet of living...www.housedigest.com
A home in Findlay, Ohio, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, sits on over 2 acres, and boasts just under 5,000 square feet of living...www.housedigest.com
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0